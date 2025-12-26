Port Washington Adult Activities Center receives $7,500 grant

Members of the WE CARE Fund and Port Washington Adult Activities Center with a grant for the center.

The Port Washington Adult Activities Center received a $7,500 grant from the WE CARE Fund of the Nassau County Bar Association to support its Lunch Program.

The program provides healthy, nutritious meals to senior members of the community, ensuring those facing food insecurity have access to nourishing lunches in a welcoming and supportive environment. The grant will allow the center to expand its reach and serve more seniors, promoting both health and community connection through shared meals.