Port Washington Adult Activities Center receives $7,500 grant

The Port Washington Adult Activities Center received a $7,500 grant from the WE CARE Fund of the Nassau County Bar Association to support its Lunch Program.
The program provides healthy, nutritious meals to senior members of the community, ensuring those facing food insecurity have access to nourishing lunches in a welcoming and supportive environment. The grant will allow the center to expand its reach and serve more seniors, promoting both health and community connection through shared meals.
“We are grateful to the WE CARE Fund for this generous support,” said Debbie Greco Cohen, executive director of the center. “This grant will allow the Lunch Program to reach more seniors and, just as importantly, create more opportunities for sharing meals together, which helps build connection, reduce isolation, and strengthen our sense of community.”
Representatives of the center joined the Nassau County Bar Association for a luncheon on Dec. 12, where the grant check was formally presented. The WE CARE Fund provides charitable grants to assist underprivileged and less fortunate individuals throughout the community.