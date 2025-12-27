3 new restaurants on Long Island to cure post-holidays blues

If you’re dealing with a case of post-holiday blues, here are three new restaurants on Long Island to get excited about.
THE GRAND LOBBY
The Grand Lobby brings a warm, modern twist to American dining. The space mixes comfort with style, making it a welcoming spot for everything.
The menu highlights fresh flavors, including the Greens and Peach Salad, Whiskey-Marinated Smash Burger, and Honey Rose Flatbread, each balancing familiar comfort with thoughtful presentation. You can finish the night with a Chocolate Truffle Gelato.
221 Broadway, Amityville, 631-532-6398, thegrandlobby.net
ALMA COCINA
Alma Cocina delivers bold Mexican flavors in a bright, modern setting, offering a menu that blends tradition with creative flair.
Guests can tailor their experience with the build your own margarita option while enjoying fresh made-to-order dishes.
Signature items include fresh Guacamole, Ceviche de Pulpo with homemade clamato and avocado mousse, and standout desserts like the Tres Leches de Coco with flamed meringue and the Pastel de Elote served with rompope sauce and ice cream. It’s a spot perfect for brunch, lunch or a flavorful dinner out.
354 Larkfield Road, East Northport, 631-623-6329, almacocinamex.com
CHERRY AMBER
Cherry Amber brings a modern edge to Asian fusion dining, matching bold flavors with a lounge-style atmosphere.
The menu ranges from hibachi and crispy duck to inventive bites like lobster tacos and nori-style tacos. Desserts add a playful twist, including fried ice cream and the Manhattan Truffle, which is gelato with a cherry-almond center wrapped in dark chocolate. It’s a lively space that pairs vibrant food with an equally vibrant backdrop.
1094 Old Country Rd., Plainview, 516-960-7121, order.mealkeyway.com