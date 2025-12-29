Crime Blotter 1.01

Man charged with possession of firearm and drugs

A man was arrested in Syosset for having a firearm and drugs on him on Sunday, Dec. 21, Nassau County Police said.

Kevin Byong Koon Yim was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, officers responded to the South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway in the vicinity of Exit 43 for an auto accident, and upon arrival, they observed Yim seated in a 2024 Chevrolet. An investigation at the scene led to the recovery of a Sig Sauer firearm and a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, police said.

He was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Pedestrian killed in car accident

A car accident in North Lawrence left one man dead on Tuesday, Dec. 23, according to Nassau County Police.

According to police, an unidentified man was crossing Nassau Expressway at the intersection of Bay Boulevard when he was hit by a 2024 white Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a 34-year-old man headed northbound. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver remained on scene and there is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Man stabbed to death

An Elmont man was stabbed to death on Sunday, Dec. 28, and another was charged with murder, according to Nassau County Police.

Desean Harrison was charged with second-degree murder.

According to police, officers responded to 264 Travis Ave. for an aided case involving a victim who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located a 33-year-old man inside the home who had been stabbed numerous times, police said.

Witnesses at the scene identified Harrison as the subject, who was arrested without incident, police said.

Building fire injures first responder

A two-story office building in Oyster Bay left a firefighter injured on Monday, Dec. 22, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Oyster Bay Fire Department received a call about smoke, and upon arrival, firefighters found a fire on the second floor of the 123 South St. building.

The Syosset, Bayville, Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, East Norwich and Locust Valley Fire Departments assisted in extinguishing the flames, with roughly 75 firefighters reporting to the scene and bringing the fire under control within one hour, according to the office.

One firefighter suffered a hand injury and was transported to the hospital, according to the office.

House fire displaces three

A house fire in Seaford left three people without a home on Tuesday, Dec. 23, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Wantagh, Seaford and Massapequa Fire Departments reported to 2035 Seaford Ave., where they found a fire in the bathroom of the house, according to the office.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, the office said.

The house was deemed uninhabitable due to utilities being turned off, leaving two adults and one child displaced. The people who lived at the house were not home during the fire and no injuries were reported, according to the office.

100 firefighters extinguish house fire

A fire in Valley Stream left four people displaced on Wednesday, Dec. 24, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Valley Stream Fire Department received a call for a house on fire at 51 West Euclid St., where heavy flames were observed on the second floor of the home, according to the office.

The Elmont, Malverne, Lynbrook, Hewlett, Lawrence-Cedarhurst, Franklin Square and Woodmere Fire Departments assisted in extinguishing the flames, with roughly 100 firefighters reporting to the scene, according to the office. The fire was contained in roughly 80 minutes.

The house was deemed uninhabitable due to the fire, leaving the four people who lived in the house without a home, according to the office.

Two evaluated for smoke inhalation

A house fire left two elderly people requiring medical attention in Plainview on Wednesday, Dec. 24, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Plainview Fire Department received a call for a house at 150 Central Park Rd. with a fire in the bedroom of a one-story ranch-style home, the office said.

The Bethpage, Jericho, Hicksville, Syosset, and Farmingdale Fire Departments assisted in extinguishing the flames, with roughly 75 firefighters putting out the fire in roughly 40 minutes, according to the office.

Two elderly people living at the house were evaluated for smoke inhalation, the office said.

The house was deemed unhabitable, leaving the two people displaced, according to the office.

Christmas Day fire displaces four

A house fire in Bellmore left four people displaced on Thursday, Dec. 25, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Bellmore Fire Department received a call for a house at a two-story home at 2098 Skipper Court, according to the office.

The North Bellmore, North Merrick, Merrick, Wantagh and East Meadow Fire Departments assisted in extinguishing the flames, with roughly 75 firefighters putting out the fire in about 30 minutes, according to the office.

No injuries were reported and the house was deemed unhabitable, leaving two adults and two children displaced, the office said.