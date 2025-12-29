Focus on the G.N. Peninsula: Clothing pantry at Saddle Rock School

Far and wide, Great Neck is known to be an affluent town.

By all appearances, there is abundance and pride, wherever we look. Not so fast. Affluence is never evenly distributed. Even in Great Neck—where median incomes are high, there are those among us who live paycheck to paycheck.

Due to food and financial insecurity, many must avail themselves of governmental assistance and charitable donations. In our town, appearances matter, and reality hits some of us harder. Local community resources supplying food, clothing, and other essentials, a/k/a “pantries,” become the quiet equalizer.

Small interventions, Outsized effects.

Hardship is often invisible. No one wants an empty cupboard. A well-stocked pantry reduces financial pressure for parents in times of sudden hardship—job loss, medical bills, divorce, or following the latest headlines- immigration issues.

Even caring for an aging parent can quickly undermine the most stable middle‑class households. By relying on community support, a parent in crisis gets one less thing to worry about– providing suitable clothing for their young children. Proper attire for a kid in school means participating in outdoor recess. To a teen desperately seeking acceptance, proper clothing and footwear provide dignity.

The Clothing Pantry @Saddle Rock

Great Neck public schools are renowned for their excellence in education. In lock step with its mission, the GNPS pays close attention to the needs of the student population. And thereby, it is uniquely positioned to respond. Teachers, counselors, and social workers, with boots on the ground, know when a young student is cold, wearing ill-fitting shoes, or missing school because they lack essentials.

In response, the Clothing Pantry at Saddle Rock was established in 2019 as a community‑run resource providing free clothing, coats, shoes, and other essentials to families across the district.

There is a systematic collection of clothing and other resources for elementary students, year-round at the Clothing Pantry. Saddle Rock Elementary School serves as the primary host site and is supervised by a team of school social workers, psychologists, teachers, administrators, custodians, and security personnel. (Of note, the Great Neck South Middle School Community Closet focuses on secondary students).

Thanks to the awareness of well-trained staff, every child who enters a public school building in Great Neck is given the opportunity to dress for success– appropriate for the season, warm for the winter, making them ready to learn.

Families in need can “shop” discreetly and with dignity for their seasonal clothing requirements. Private shopping can be arranged for parents and can be accessed by the GNPS Social Work Team upon request from a teacher, administrator, or parent. GNPS also regularly hosts distribution events such as “Free Shopping Nights” at Saddle Rock.

No surprise, the Clothing Pantry has become a recurring, well‑organized support system for local households. In a community where social pressure is high, this matters deeply. Basics and essentials, including warm winter coats, well-fitting shoes, and clean clothing, bolster the families’ health, safety, and self‑esteem. We all know, you don’t get a second chance to make a first impression. Sometimes, a coat is not just a coat!

Hidden Need Exists Everywhere. Donors are Silent Heroes

Similar to a gemach in Jewish circles, or direct assistance provided by good Samaritans or houses of worship, the GNPS Clothing Pantry is a critical community resource. Robust community collection efforts, also organized by school PTA/ PTO build cohesion and shared responsibility among our residents.

Adding to the inventory of donations gives residents a concrete way to help their neighbors, strengthening trust and social bonds. It also adds to sustainability and waste reduction, keeping high‑quality clothing (this is Great Neck, after all) in circulation, instead of dumpsters or gas station collection bins.

Did you know: Most New York State clothing collection containers found in parking lots are privately operated, for-profit textile‑recycling bins, not run by the state or by charities. The clothing is usually sorted for resale or recycling, and most donations are sorted for second-hand markets or sold overseas. Please, neighbor: Shop local, and give local.

Those who donate to clothing pantries often appreciate that providing clothing and essentials ensures that local families directly benefit. Their contributions result in a local student’s confidence, success and wellbeing. The shared effort reflects the best of the community.

In our town, pantry donors aren’t just giving away their surplus clothing—they’re supporting academic success for Great Neck students and leveling the playing field, in a meaningful way.

SHAI- The Sephardic Heritage Association

Fortunately, GNPS efforts are assisted by dynamic community organizations and vital district partners. One such partner is SHAI, founded in 1992 and based in Great Neck. SHAI is a Jewish not-for-profit organization comprised of an all-volunteer board, funded by those dedicated to the local Persian Jewish community.

SHAI has enjoyed a long partnership with the local public and private schools and other community groups on the peninsula. In June 2025, Mojgan Cohanim Lancman, New York State Supreme Court justice and Great Neck resident, was elected president of SHAI. Along with other prominent Great Neck residents, SHAI’s leadership offers multi-generational support to many in our town.

The SHAI Coat & Clothing Drive is an annual December event that directly stocks the GNPS Clothing Pantry, providing much needed inventory for schoolchildren during the winter months.

“This year marked the fifth consecutive collaboration between SHAI and the GNPS in doing the annual coat and clothing drive. SHAI never stopped giving back to our neighbors and the school community,” said Lancman.

To that end, some members of SHAI endured freezing cold temperatures on Sunday, Dec. 7 to organize and host the annual SHAI Coat Drive.

Donors from points north, in Kings Point, all the way south to Lake Success, contributed to the event’s success. Hundreds of kids and parents directly benefited.

Rebecca Sassouni, a sitting trustee of the Great Neck Public Schools board and member of SHAI observed, “This year, more coats than ever were collected and distributed!” Happy kids, parents (and empty closets), everywhere!

In 2021, Janet Nina Esagoff, a serial entrepreneur, founded Destination: Great Neck Ltd., aiming to fortify and celebrate all things Great Neck. Follow @greatneckbiz. In 2017, she launched Esagoff Law Group PC, now located “in Town” on Middle Neck Road. Prior to her law career, Janet designed special–occasion wear for girls and teens at Party Girl, her boutique on Bond Street.