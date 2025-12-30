How to create achievable New Year’s Resolutions – and stick to them

Every January, millions of people set new year’s resolutions with the hope of becoming healthier, happier versions of themselves. Yet by February, many of those goals have already fallen by the wayside.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. By focusing on realistic goals, planning carefully and shifting your mindset, you can turn your new year’s resolutions into lasting lifestyle changes, experts say.

Start Small and Be Specific

Danica Vargo, D.O., a board-certified psychiatrist at Optum Medical Care in Lake Success, says that many people start the year with overly ambitious goals that are hard to maintain.

“We often overextend ourselves with how ambitious our resolutions are,” Vargo says. “Ask yourself, can I achieve this, or is my goal too lofty? And does it fit into my lifestyle?”

Vargo emphasizes the importance of small, incremental changes. “People may say, ‘I want to go to the gym for three hours a day in the new year,’” she says. “But many people don’t have three hours in their day for the gym. However, they may consistently have 10 to 30 minutes a day to do something active. For a resolution to be attainable over time, we have to have a system in place so that we can actually do what we’re asking ourselves to do.”

Another common mistake is setting goals that are too vague.

“I advise people it’s important to be as specific as possible with your resolution,” Vargo says. “When resolutions are not specific enough, it makes them too difficult to follow through. ‘I’m going to eat healthier’ is a great goal, but it’s too vague.” Instead, she recommends defining exactly what “healthier” means in day-to-day life. For example: “I want to make sure I’m eating fruit or vegetables at every meal,” or “I’m going to swap out my daily snack of chips for a yogurt.”

Set SMART Goals

Adam Gonzalez, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and vice chair of behavioral health at Stony Brook Medicine and founding director of the Mind-Body Clinical Research Center at Stony Brook University, recommends the SMART goal-setting framework for creating new year’s resolutions:

S = Specific: “Goals should be straightforward and emphasize what you want to happen.”

M = Measurable: “Choose a goal with measurable progress, so you can see the change occur.”

A = Attainable: “Identify realistic goals so that you will be successful in achieving them. Start off slowly and build on progress.”

R = Relevant: “The goal needs to be something you care about putting effort towards.”

T = Time based: “Set a timeframe for the goal — such as for next week, in three months, in one year. Putting an end point on your goal gives you a clear target to work towards.”

Gonzalez encourages people to regularly reflect on their motivation. “Think about your ‘why’ — why is this change important to you? Understanding your motivation for change can help with strengthening your commitment,” he says.

Mapping out a plan, tracking progress and even using tools like ChatGPT to brainstorm strategies can help make goals feel more manageable, he adds.

Shift Your Mindset

Even with a strong plan, motivation can fade. Vargo says mindset plays a critical role in staying consistent.

“It is common for motivation to wane over time,” she says. “There are three big things to keep in mind: shifting our mindset, asking for support and allowing for adjustments in resolutions.”

One simple shift is changing how you talk to yourself. “Talk to yourself about what you get to do, as opposed to what you have to do,” Vargo explains. “I get to eat healthy today, or I get to go to the gym today — not ‘I have to.’”

She also recommends focusing on what the resolution adds to your life. “Thinking about what this is adding to my life as opposed to taking away,” she says. “I’m getting stronger; I feel healthier.”

Don’t Go It Alone

Support from others can make a major difference in sticking with resolutions.

“If there’s someone in your life who can help keep you accountable, or who can make changes alongside you, this can help you achieve the goal you’re looking for,” Vargo says. “Any sort of support group can be helpful.”

Gonzalez echoes that advice, noting that sharing goals builds accountability and encouragement.

Allow Room for Adjustments – and Imperfection

Both experts emphasize that setbacks are normal and shouldn’t derail progress.

“Living a healthy life is a process and journey,” Gonzalez says. “It is common and even expected that motivational slips will occur.”

Instead of giving up, he suggests treating lapses as learning opportunities. “These behavioral lapses are a great opportunity to learn about what is working and what is not working for you,” he says.

Vargo agrees, stressing the importance of self-compassion. “If you cheat, remind yourself it’s not about perfection,” she adds. “There’s no such thing as perfection. We’re all human. Give yourself grace and shift back into your goal.”