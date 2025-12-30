Quantcast
Locust Valley
Community Events

Locust Valley alumni offer advice to current students

Locust Valley High School alumnae Sienna Singe (L.) and Grace O’Mahony (R.) reconnect at the IB alumni event
Photo courtesy of the Locust Valley Central School District

28 Locust Valley High School alumni who took part in the International Baccalaureate program returned to their old stomping grounds on Dec. 22 to
participate in roundtable discussions with current students to help guide them into their own futures.

The alumni ranged from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2025 and took this opportunity before the holidays to share their insights into the IB program, the college application and admissions process and the transition from high school to college. Current juniors and seniors were excited to see old friends, get advice on
their college searches and to start or grow their job network with students who have gone through the same coursework together.

Alumni also had an opportunity to reconnect with IB teachers Coleen Comerford and Anthony Vitale to discuss the ways the program has helped them succeed in college, such as the emphasis on critical thinking, writing, research, proper citation and time management.

Locust Valley High School alumni Sophia Del Guidice (R.) and MillieBonterre (C.) discuss the benefits of the IB program in their college years with current student Grace McDonald (L.).
Locust Valley High School alumnus Louis Singe speaks about his college experience with current junior Dominic Spina.
