Locust Valley alumni offer advice to current students

28 Locust Valley High School alumni who took part in the International Baccalaureate program returned to their old stomping grounds on Dec. 22 to

participate in roundtable discussions with current students to help guide them into their own futures.

The alumni ranged from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2025 and took this opportunity before the holidays to share their insights into the IB program, the college application and admissions process and the transition from high school to college. Current juniors and seniors were excited to see old friends, get advice on

their college searches and to start or grow their job network with students who have gone through the same coursework together.