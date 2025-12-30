Locust Valley students earn Nassau Zone Award

Locust Valley High School seniors Liam Baker and Sophia Georgiopoulos have been recognized as the winners of the Nassau Zone Award for their exemplary

efforts in their physical education classes.

Baker and Georgiopoulos checked off every box of the award’s criteria, demonstrating a physically active lifestyle both during and outside of school, responsible personal and social behavior, leadership and being a positive influence on their peers. Beyond the gymnasium, both students excel academically, with Georgiopoulos earning a place on the honor roll and Baker achieving high honor roll distinction.