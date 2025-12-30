Locust Valley students earn Nassau Zone Award

Locust Valley High School seniors Liam Baker and Sophia Georgiopoulos have been recognized as the winners of the Nassau Zone Award for their exemplary
efforts in their physical education classes.
Baker and Georgiopoulos checked off every box of the award’s criteria, demonstrating a physically active lifestyle both during and outside of school, responsible personal and social behavior, leadership and being a positive influence on their peers. Beyond the gymnasium, both students excel academically, with Georgiopoulos earning a place on the honor roll and Baker achieving high honor roll distinction.
Though not a requirement for the award, Baker and Georgiopoulos are also known for their dedication to playing varsity football, baseball and flag football, respectively.
“Sophia and Liam are the true embodiment of the student leadership and exemplify excellence in physical education,” Locust Valley Athletic Director Danielle Turner Cosci said. “Their peers naturally look to them for guidance, motivation and support, as Sophia and Liam model respect, responsibility and perseverance both in individual activities and team environments.”