Massapequa school marks 37 years of wish granting

For the second year in a row, Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District reached the $15,000 mark for its annual donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The total was revealed at the end of the annual Make-A-Wish concert on Dec. 23, drawing applause and cheers from the crowd of students, staff, teachers, administrators, board of education trustees, local elected officials and PTA leaders.

The concert featured a collection of Christmas, Hanukkah and winter songs performed by the fifth-grade orchestra, chorus and band. The orchestra, which opened the show, was led by Inna Tymochko-Dekajlo. Chorus students, under the direction of Kathleen Dyckman, closed out their four-song set with the highly anticipated “Holiday Lights.” The band was conducted by Nicole Boyle.

Fundraising events for the Make-A-Wish Foundation took place over the previous six weeks, including a walk-a-thon, raffle ticket sales and more. The $15,000 raised will be used to grant a wish for Ezra, a 6-year-old boy who recently had a liver transplant. He and his family will be taking a trip to Disney World.

“This is not just another school fundraiser, this is not just another school collection,” principal Michael DeLuca said. “The spirit of Make-A-Wish and what it represents completely embodies what Lockhart strives to be. This wonderful organization helps families live out a dream that might not be possible. For us to be a part of that truly shows how much we care about helping others.”

Started in 1989, Lockhart’s 37 years of donating to Make-A-Wish is the longest-running school campaign in the United States. Joan Siedlecki, a wish-granter, accepted the donation and talked to students about the mission and purpose of the organization.

“Wishes are so much more than a trip, a puppy, or a gaming system,” Louisa Vecchione, the assistant principal, said. “They are a spark of hope, a reminder that anything is possible. Year after year, I have seen our school unite as a family to bring joy and strength to children and their families.”

The program also featured remarks from student council adviser Diane Bacheller and student council president Madison Sheinfeld. It closed out with a holiday sing-along for all students, staff and guests.