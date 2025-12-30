Town of North Hempstead’s annual Mulchfest returns

Town of North Hempstead residents will again have the opportunity to recycle their Christmas trees and support local sustainability efforts through the town’s annual Mulchfest, a partnership between Council Member Mariann Dalimonte and the Town of North Hempstead.

The community treecycling program runs from Friday, Dec. 26, through Tuesday, Jan. 13. Residents may drop off undecorated, non-artificial Christmas trees daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two town locations: the North Lot at North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Road in Port Washington, and Michael J. Tully Park, 1801 Evergreen Ave. in New Hyde Park.