Town of North Hempstead’s annual Mulchfest returns

Town of North Hempstead residents will again have the opportunity to recycle their Christmas trees and support local sustainability efforts through the town’s annual Mulchfest, a partnership between Council Member Mariann Dalimonte and the Town of North Hempstead.
The community treecycling program runs from Friday, Dec. 26, through Tuesday, Jan. 13. Residents may drop off undecorated, non-artificial Christmas trees daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two town locations: the North Lot at North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Road in Port Washington, and Michael J. Tully Park, 1801 Evergreen Ave. in New Hyde Park.
“For years, I wanted to find a way to recycle my Christmas tree, knowing there had to be a better solution than simply tossing it away,” Dalimonte said in a statement. “That’s why in 2023, I introduced Mulchfest, a program that turns Christmas trees into mulch to be used in our town parks.”
Dalimonte said the initiative reduces landfill waste, protects the environment and saves taxpayer dollars by repurposing discarded trees as a resource for the town. She added that the Town of North Hempstead helps ensure the program benefits residents while strengthening local sustainability efforts.
The mulch produced through the program will be used throughout North Hempstead’s park system to enhance landscaping, promote plant health and improve soil quality.
Residents are reminded that all ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations must be removed before trees are dropped off. Artificial trees will not be accepted.