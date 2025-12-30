Wantagh seventh graders sample elective studies

Whether it is taking their baking skills to the next level, driving robots, or developing lifelong fitness habits, there are elective courses that cover almost every interest at Wantagh Middle School. The inaugural Elective Showcase took place on Dec. 22 and 23, highlighting courses students can take in eighth grade.
Each seventh-grade team had two periods at the showcase, which included nine stations highlighting 12 elective courses. Students were at each table for seven minutes, which featured a presentation from the teacher, remarks from eighth graders currently enrolled in the courses, and time for questions and answers. They learned about course requirements and projects they would complete.
Elective courses in art, business, family and consumer sciences, physical education, science, social studies, technology and theater were highlighted. Assistant Principal Rachel Quattrocchi said that in January, seventh graders will start making their course selections for their final year of middle school.
“This is a nice way to quite literally showcase all of the amazing electives we have to offer,” she said. “Once they hear about a class and see what it has to offer, it might pique their interest.”
Quattrocchi said that the middle school electives introduce students to fields of study available at the high school. Many of these subjects can be explored at a more advanced level after middle school. Taking these classes in eighth grade, she said, helps them discover their passions and can guide their planning for the future.