Wantagh seventh graders sample elective studies

Wantagh Middle School’s inaugural Elective Showcase for seventh graders featured an overview of elective courses they can take in eighth grade.

Whether it is taking their baking skills to the next level, driving robots, or developing lifelong fitness habits, there are elective courses that cover almost every interest at Wantagh Middle School. The inaugural Elective Showcase took place on Dec. 22 and 23, highlighting courses students can take in eighth grade.

Each seventh-grade team had two periods at the showcase, which included nine stations highlighting 12 elective courses. Students were at each table for seven minutes, which featured a presentation from the teacher, remarks from eighth graders currently enrolled in the courses, and time for questions and answers. They learned about course requirements and projects they would complete.