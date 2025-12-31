Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Locust Valley
Education

Locust Valley Model UN team earns eight delegate awards

Locust Valley High School students C.J. McKenzie, Alex DeFilippis, Mia Dessner, Thomas Simon, Sarang Cheon, Oliver Dostalek, Kristy Martinez and Durand Tchanga Mangwa earned delegate awards at the Model UN conference.
Locust Valley High School students C.J. McKenzie, Alex DeFilippis, Mia Dessner, Thomas Simon, Sarang Cheon, Oliver Dostalek, Kristy Martinez and Durand Tchanga Mangwa earned delegate awards at the Model UN conference.
Photo courtesy of the Locust Valley Central School District

The Locust Valley High School Model UN team is heading into the winter break with plenty to be proud of. The delegates showcased their problem-solving
skills and earned several awards at the MetMUNC event hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage High School on Dec. 20 and 21.

Delegates worked in committees to resolve current-day issues such as cybercrime. Locust Valley students Mia Dessner, Oliver Dostalek, Kristy Martinez and Thomas Simon earned Best Delegate honors, while Sarang Cheon, Alex DeFilippis, Durand Tchanga Mangwa and C.J. McKenzie were recognized as Honorable Delegates.

The Locust Valley High School Model UN team took home eight awards from the MetMUNC event
The Locust Valley High School Model UN team took home eight awards from the MetMUNC event.

About the Author

More Locust Valley News

More from our Sister Sites