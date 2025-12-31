Locust Valley Model UN team earns eight delegate awards

The Locust Valley High School Model UN team is heading into the winter break with plenty to be proud of. The delegates showcased their problem-solving

skills and earned several awards at the MetMUNC event hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage High School on Dec. 20 and 21.

Delegates worked in committees to resolve current-day issues such as cybercrime. Locust Valley students Mia Dessner, Oliver Dostalek, Kristy Martinez and Thomas Simon earned Best Delegate honors, while Sarang Cheon, Alex DeFilippis, Durand Tchanga Mangwa and C.J. McKenzie were recognized as Honorable Delegates.