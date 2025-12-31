Precious Metals Report: Record $4450 Gold and $81.50 Silver Prices Spark Selling Across New York and New Jersey

Lynbrook, NY — January, 2026
Gold and silver prices have surged to historic levels in recent weeks, prompting many New York and New Jersey residents to take a fresh look at old jewelry, coins, and precious metals that have long sat unused in drawers, safes, and safety deposit boxes.
Gold recently crossed the $4,450-per-ounce mark, while silver climbed past $81.50—levels that industry professionals say represent one of the strongest selling environments in decades. As a result, consumers are increasingly seeking in-person evaluations from established local buyers rather than relying on online platforms or temporary pop-up hotel events.
According to Collectors Coins Jewelry & Watches, a regional precious metals and luxury watch buyer with multiple brick-and-mortar locations across Long Island and New Jersey, interest in same-day evaluations and payouts has increased sharply.
A Historic Moment for Precious Metals
Market analysts attribute the surge in precious-metal prices to a combination of global economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and increased demand for tangible assets. Unlike prior cycles, today’s market has drawn participation not only from investors, but also from everyday consumers reassessing personal items accumulated over decades.
“Many people don’t realize how much value they’re holding,” a company spokesperson said. “Broken jewelry, outdated styles, inherited pieces, or even single earrings can be worth significantly more today than they were just a few years ago.”
What Consumers Are Selling
Collectors Coins Jewelry & Watches report that sellers are bringing in a wide range of items, including:
- Designer gold jewelry from brands such as Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, and David Yurman
- Antique and vintage fine jewelry, including Art Deco, Retro, and Edwardian diamond and sapphire pieces
- Scrap or broken gold, silver, and platinum jewelry
- Luxury watches from makers such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Omega,
- and Breitling
- Sterling silver flatware and hollowware
- Gold and silver coins, bullion, and silver rounds from both U.S. and foreign mints
Industry professionals emphasize that condition is often less important than composition, as pricing is based largely on metal content and current market values.
How the Collectors Selling Process Works
For many consumers, transparency and speed remain top priorities.
- Free In-Person Evaluation
Items are inspected and tested on site using professional equipment, with the process conducted in full view of the customer.
- Market-Based Offer
Offers are calculated using current gold, silver, diamond, and watch market prices. There is no obligation to sell.
- Immediate Payment
Customers who accept an offer receive payment the same day—by cash, check, or wire—without delays.
- Confidential Transactions
Transactions are handled privately and professionally, ensuring a comfortable experience for sellers.
The Value of Selling Locally
Consumer advocates note that selling to licensed, brick-and-mortar buyers offers advantages over mailing valuables to online dealers or visiting short-term hotel buying events. In-person transactions eliminate shipping risks, insurance costs, and extended payment timelines, while allowing sellers to ask questions and understand how pricing is determined.
“People appreciate knowing exactly who they’re dealing with,” the spokesperson added. “When prices are this high, sellers want clarity, accountability, and immediate access to their funds.”
The Value of Selling to an Established Brick-and-Mortar Buyer
Consumer advocates and industry professionals stress the importance of selling precious metals to established, licensed brick-and-mortar businesses rather than temporary, traveling hotel buying events that operate for only a few days at a time.
Permanent storefronts such as Collectors Coins Jewelry & Watches offer accountability, continuity, and consumer protections that are often unavailable through short-term pop-up gold buying operations. With a physical location, long-standing reputation, and professional staff on site year-round, sellers have a clear point of contact both before and after a transaction.
