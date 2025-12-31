Precious Metals Report: Record $4450 Gold and $81.50 Silver Prices Spark Selling Across New York and New Jersey

Lynbrook, NY — January, 2026

Gold and silver prices have surged to historic levels in recent weeks, prompting many New York and New Jersey residents to take a fresh look at old jewelry, coins, and precious metals that have long sat unused in drawers, safes, and safety deposit boxes.

Gold recently crossed the $4,450-per-ounce mark, while silver climbed past $81.50—levels that industry professionals say represent one of the strongest selling environments in decades. As a result, consumers are increasingly seeking in-person evaluations from established local buyers rather than relying on online platforms or temporary pop-up hotel events.

According to Collectors Coins Jewelry & Watches, a regional precious metals and luxury watch buyer with multiple brick-and-mortar locations across Long Island and New Jersey, interest in same-day evaluations and payouts has increased sharply.

A Historic Moment for Precious Metals

Market analysts attribute the surge in precious-metal prices to a combination of global economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and increased demand for tangible assets. Unlike prior cycles, today’s market has drawn participation not only from investors, but also from everyday consumers reassessing personal items accumulated over decades.