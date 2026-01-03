Herricks celebrates creativity at District Art Student Recognition Show

The Herricks Art Department hosted the annual District Art Student Recognition Show at the Herricks Community Center on Dec. 18,

The exhibition showcased over 250 pieces of art created by students in K-12, highlighting the incredible talent and creativity throughout the district. Visitors explored a wide range of artistic mediums, including drawings, paintings, photography, fashion illustration and mixed media, making for a truly inspiring showcase.

During the “ArtWalk,” families were serenaded by performances from Herricks Tri-M Musicians, adding music to the visual celebration.

District Director of Music and Fine Arts Anissa Arnold shared her excitement: “It’s always amazing to see our students’ creativity come to life. The variety and talent on display tonight truly reflect the hard work and dedication of our young artists and their teachers.”

The District Art Student Recognition Show is a testament to the dedication, creativity and passion of Herricks students, creating a memorable evening for the entire community.