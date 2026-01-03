Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Mineola
Education

Herricks celebrates creativity at District Art Student Recognition Show

Artists were excited to share their creations at the Herricks Art Student Recognition Show at Herrick Community Center on Dec. 18.
Artists were excited to share their creations at the Herricks Art Student Recognition Show at Herrick Community Center on Dec. 18.
Provided by Herricks School District

The Herricks Art Department hosted the annual District Art Student Recognition Show at the Herricks Community Center on Dec. 18,

The exhibition showcased over 250 pieces of art created by students in K-12, highlighting the incredible talent and creativity throughout the district. Visitors explored a wide range of artistic mediums, including drawings, paintings, photography, fashion illustration and mixed media, making for a truly inspiring showcase.

During the “ArtWalk,” families were serenaded by performances from Herricks Tri-M Musicians, adding music to the visual celebration.

District Director of Music and Fine Arts Anissa Arnold shared her excitement: “It’s always amazing to see our students’ creativity come to life. The variety and talent on display tonight truly reflect the hard work and dedication of our young artists and their teachers.”

The District Art Student Recognition Show is a testament to the dedication, creativity and passion of Herricks students, creating a memorable evening for the entire community.

Student band members at the district's art show.
Student band members at the district’s art show. Provided by Herricks School District
Student displays her work at the district's recognition show.
A student displays her work at the district’s recognition show. Provided by Herricks School District
Students were happy to present their art to community members.
Students were happy to present their art to community members. Provided by Herricks School District
Family members were proud to celebrate their student’s creativity at the Herricks Art Student Recognition Show on Dec. 18.
Family members were proud to celebrate their student’s creativity at the Herricks Art Student Recognition Show on Dec. 18. Provided by Herricks School District
Student works of visual art were displayed for parents and community members.
Student works of visual art were displayed for parents and community members. Provided by Herricks School District
Members of the Tri-M Honor Society filled the hallways with music during the Herricks Art Student Recognition Show on Dec. 18.
Members of the Tri-M Honor Society filled the hallways with music during the Herricks Art Student Recognition Show on Dec. 18. Provided by Herricks School District
Students show off their artwork at the Herricks student show.
Students show off their artwork at the Herricks student show. Provided by Herricks School District

About the Author

More Mineola News

More from our Sister Sites