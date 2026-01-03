Herricks students use creativity and cooperation to conquer STEM challenge

Before the holiday break, students at Herricks’ Center Street Elementary School participated in the eleventh annual DeSTEMber Challenge, an event designed to spark creativity and problem-solving using the four elements of STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Ms. Brillon’s Gemini students, along with Ms. Leicht’s and Ms. Horowitz’s fifth-grade classes, joined this yearly tradition, which encourages collaboration across classrooms through hands-on STEM activities.
Parents were also invited to partner with their children, making the event a true family affair. This year’s challenge tasked students with building a model water wheel using the materials provided.
Each activity incorporated the engineering design process and highlighted the six competencies of the Herricks Portrait of a Graduate: collaboration, communication, confidence, compassion, creative innovation and critical thinking.
Students demonstrated ingenuity, teamwork and problem-solving as they worked together to bring their ideas to life – showcasing the creativity and cooperation at the heart of Herricks’ STEM programs.