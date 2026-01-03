Herricks students use creativity and cooperation to conquer STEM challenge

Students at Herricks’ Center Street Elementary School are joined by parents for the eleventh annual DeSTEMber Challenge, an event that encourages creativity and collaboration in an engineering activity.

Before the holiday break, students at Herricks’ Center Street Elementary School participated in the eleventh annual DeSTEMber Challenge, an event designed to spark creativity and problem-solving using the four elements of STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Ms. Brillon’s Gemini students, along with Ms. Leicht’s and Ms. Horowitz’s fifth-grade classes, joined this yearly tradition, which encourages collaboration across classrooms through hands-on STEM activities.