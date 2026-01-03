Mineola Board of Education celebrates physical education leaders

At the Dec. 18 meeting, the Mineola Board of Education proudly recognized the exceptional students of the Mineola High School Class of 2026 Physical Education Leadership Program.

The Mineola Board of Education recognized the exceptional students of the Mineola High School Class of 2026 Physical Education Leadership Program at its Dec. 18 meeting,

Under the guidance of physical education teacher Hilary Hunter, these students dedicated two years to developing leadership skills and serving as role models for their peers.