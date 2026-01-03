Mineola Board of Education celebrates physical education leaders

The Mineola Board of Education recognized the exceptional students of the Mineola High School Class of 2026 Physical Education Leadership Program at its Dec. 18 meeting,
Under the guidance of physical education teacher Hilary Hunter, these students dedicated two years to developing leadership skills and serving as role models for their peers.
Selected through a competitive process in tenth grade, the students completed an intensive leadership training course as juniors and, in their senior year, served as assistant physical education teachers for underclassmen – leading warm-ups, group activities and daily class routines.
Their dedication and commitment have left a lasting impact on the physical education program and the Mineola High School community.
The district congratulates the 2026 physical education leaders on this well-deserved recognition.