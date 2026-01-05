Manhasset Class of 1965 returns for special Social Studies Honor Society event

Members of the Manhasset High School Class of 1965 returned to campus for a special Social Studies Honor Society event in celebration of their 60th high school reunion. Organized by chapter supervisor Mr. Berman with the help of alumna Ms. Laurie Lyons, the day on Dec. 11 was in recognition of the school’s history and community.

The afternoon began with a tour of the school and a meet and greet with current Social Studies Honor Society officers, followed by a panel discussion in which alumni shared their experiences as Manhasset students during the 1960s. Topics included the Civil Rights Movement, the Kennedy assassination, student life, challenges of adolescence, sports and fashion. Many shared how Manhasset prepared them for college and careers and life beyond high school, and how they stay connected as a class. Alumni also offered thoughtful advice to current students. The event concluded with a classical piano recital by alumnus Bert Spencer.