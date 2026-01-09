Girl Scouts of Nassau County launch 2026 Cookie Program

Girl Scouts of Nassau County officially launched the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie Program®, marking the return of one of the country’s most recognized and impactful youth entrepreneurship programs.

Each year, cookie season gives Girl Scouts across the region hands-on opportunities to practice goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics, all while sharing a tradition that families look forward to.

All proceeds from cookie sales stay within Nassau County, funding girl-led programs, community service projects, camp experiences and leadership opportunities year-round.

“When you see Girl Scouts selling cookies, you may see a tasty treat, but I see Girl Scouts who are building life skills and discovering what they are capable of,” said Rande Bynum, CEO of Girl Scouts of Nassau County. “These Girl Scouts are setting goals, building their confidence and learning how to run their own small business from start to finish. Every box sold helps local Girl Scouts explore their dreams and passions, whether that’s funding a community service project, a new skill they want to explore, or a troop adventure they’ve been working toward.”

From Jan. 5 through March 26, Girl Scouts throughout Nassau County will sell cookies to family, friends and neighbors in person and through their personalized online storefronts. Beginning Feb. 19, cookie booths will appear at local businesses and community spaces across the county. Each purchase directly supports meaningful, skill-building opportunities for Girl Scouts from kindergarten through 12th grade.

This season introduces a new addition to the cookie lineup: Exploremores™, a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie. Filled with chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème, Exploremores reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout.

Girl Scouts of Nassau County is also continuing Operation Cookie and Hometown Heroes, the council’s annual Gift of Caring program, now in its 22nd year. Through a partnership with DHL Express, customers can donate boxes of cookies to active-duty U.S. military members overseas, essential workers, first responders and local Long Island service members.

“During Girl Scout Cookie season, I look forward to bringing people joy through the distribution of cookies,” said Dahlia C., a local Girl Scout from Roslyn Heights. “From booth sales, I learn how to communicate with a wide range of people, a skill that has served me in all areas of my life. This year, my goal is to sell 500 boxes of cookies to help fund my Gold Award project.”

The full 2026 cookie lineup includes classic favorites such as Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Do-si-dos®, Trefoils®, Adventurefuls®, Toffee-tastic®, Lemon-Ups® and Exploremores™. Cookies are sold for $7 per package, available directly from registered Girl Scouts or online through the Digital Cookie platform, which offers delivery and local pickup options.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies:

If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to her directly.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, check with your local council or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder by entering your zip code to locate a nearby booth, order for delivery, or donate to Operation Cookie and Hometown Heroes.

Girls in grades kindergarten through 12 can join the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls at any time during the year. To join or volunteer, visit www.gsnc.org/join. For more information about Girl Scouts of Nassau County, visit www.gsnc.org.