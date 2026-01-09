Bethpage High School architecture students bring dream designs to life

Before the holiday break, students in Bethpage High School’s Architecture & Interior Design course put the finishing touches on ambitious scale model projects – transforming drafted blueprints into three-dimensional foam core structures that brought their visions to life.

The fall semester project challenged students to design and build a structure of their choosing, resulting in an impressive range of creations from residential homes to commercial restaurants and even a cruise ship.

Working from their own hand-drafted renderings and blueprints, students translated two-dimensional plans into carefully constructed scale models that demonstrated both their technical skills and creative vision.

The Architecture & Interior Design course, taught by Christopher DeStefano and available to students in grades 10-12, introduces students to eight different architectural fields and college programs while building both traditional and digital design competencies.

Throughout the semester, students learn to draft architectural designs using one-point and two-point perspectives, working with both hands-on materials and computer programs like SketchUp.

The curriculum covers essential concepts including design principles, spatial planning, interior design elements, materials and finishes – all explored through real-world projects that foster creativity and problem-solving skills. This comprehensive approach allows students to discover whether architecture or interior design might be their calling before making costly commitments to college programs.

The energy in the classroom during the project work sessions was high, with students fully engaged in bringing their designs from concept to completion. Several students reported that the experience confirmed their interest in pursuing a career in architecture, demonstrating how hands-on exploration can help clarify future career paths.

Through courses like Architecture & Interior Design, Bethpage High School provides students with opportunities to explore dynamic career fields while developing practical skills that will serve them whether they pursue architecture, interior design, or apply creative problem-solving abilities to other future endeavors.