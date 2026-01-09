Bethpage’s Spanish Club explores real-world benefits of bilingualism in healthcare

Mr. Connelly (L.), who is the brother of BHS Spanish teacher Kathryn Oak (R.), shared stories from his daily work with Spanish-speaking patients.

Bethpage High School Spanish Club members learned how language skills translate directly to patient care during a Jan. 6 visit from Gerry Connelly, an ICU and wound care specialist at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.

Connelly, the brother of Bethpage High School Spanish teacher Kathryn Oak, shared stories from his daily work with Spanish-speaking patients. He explained that while the hospital provides translation devices like iPads, direct conversation in a patient’s native language creates an entirely different experience.