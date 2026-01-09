Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Carle Place
Community Events

Carle Place second graders bring civic responsibility to life through “campaign trail” project

Second graders presented their speeches to other classes.
Second graders presented their speeches to other classes.
Photo provided by the Carle Place School District

Second graders at Cherry Lane School in Carle Place are finishing their project-based learning unit on civic responsibility with an engaging “campaign trail” experience.

Each class researched and selected a well-known individual who demonstrates strong leadership qualities and makes a positive impact in their community.

Students brought their learning to life by creating campaign posters, filming commercials and writing persuasive speeches. Working in small groups, they visited other classrooms to present their class’s candidate, sharing speeches and posters that highlighted key accomplishments and leadership traits.

“The students’ energy and creativity have been inspiring,” said Donna Gross, a second-grade teacher at Cherry Lane. “They have worked so hard, and we can’t wait to see the results of the official vote!”

The project featured a “campaign trail” experience.
The project featured a “campaign trail” experience. Photo provided by the Carle Place School District
Second graders held their posters and speeches.
Second graders held their posters and speeches. Photo provided by the Carle Place School District
Second graders are finishing their project-based learning unit on civic responsibility.
Second graders are finishing their project-based learning unit on civic responsibility. Photo provided by the Carle Place School District

About the Author

More Carle Place News

More from our Sister Sites