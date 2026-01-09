Carle Place second graders bring civic responsibility to life through “campaign trail” project

Second graders at Cherry Lane School in Carle Place are finishing their project-based learning unit on civic responsibility with an engaging “campaign trail” experience.
Each class researched and selected a well-known individual who demonstrates strong leadership qualities and makes a positive impact in their community.
Students brought their learning to life by creating campaign posters, filming commercials and writing persuasive speeches. Working in small groups, they visited other classrooms to present their class’s candidate, sharing speeches and posters that highlighted key accomplishments and leadership traits.
“The students’ energy and creativity have been inspiring,” said Donna Gross, a second-grade teacher at Cherry Lane. “They have worked so hard, and we can’t wait to see the results of the official vote!”