Floral Park Board of Trustees Meeting Reports 1/6/2026

Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo

Police Department

We start off by thanking our Floral Park Police, Fire Department and Department of Public Works for their ongoing work and service throughout the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. A number of our Police Officers worked throughout the Christmas Eve and Christmas hours while their families and ours celebrated. The same was true for the New Year’s holiday. Christmas day emergency calls for assistance kept our Police, Firefighters and Ambulance/Rescue busy as was DPW with the overnight snowfalls and greater than forecasted snow totals. Great appreciation goes to our Village staff members who went to work while we went to our holiday celebrations.

Vehicle and Traffic Law enforcement is being addressed using targeted safety funding from a New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (NYS DCJS) grant. “Block the box” or obstructing intersections is dangerous to pedestrians and other drivers, creates traffic congestion, and will result in summonses with fines and points on violators’ drivers’ licenses. Twenty-eight summonses were issued for blocking the box during the weeks before the holidays.

Speeding and driving at speeds not safe for the conditions are also areas of focus. During the weeks before the holidays, twenty-three Vehicle and Traffic Law violations were issued on Covert Avenue, which included summonses for speeding and speed not reasonable and prudent. It is important to note that the Nassau County Police Department is also responsible for enforcement on the northbound lanes of Covert Avenue, on the Stewart Manor side of the street.

FPPD reminds all about the laws prohibiting both parking and standing in emergency zones (designated with roadway markings and signs) and double parking and standing. Violators will be ticketed. Please keep yourself and others safe in 2026.

The Library

The Floral Park Library, with its everchanging programs and activities, brings us more enrichment, excitement and enjoyment for 2026.

Simply start on the floralparklibrary.org homepage. Immediately, you will see large, colorful links to our Library’s features such as special events, digital online services and databases (Consumer Reports, the Wall Street Journal and many more), and our Library of Things filled with interesting items for circulation to our patrons. How would you like to experiment with our Cuisinart Cool Creations ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato and sorbet maker; or a digital stereo drum kit complete with speakers; or a portable karaoke speaker with wireless microphones; as well as many more fascinating treasures to try out? Newest to our Library of Things is an Inseego MiFi X Pro M3000 5G and 4G LTE Wireless Hotspot for creating a wireless internet connection point. Curious? Give our Library of Things a try.

If you enjoy reading and books, and would like some company to share those experiences, consider joining one of our two Library book clubs. The Friends of FPPL Book Club meets the first Monday morning of every month at the Library. The Evening Edition Book Club meets on selected Thursday evenings. Both groups also enjoy “special somethings” (like a recent cookie swap for a tasty book discussion treat). For more information, check at the Library desk, and Happy Reading!

As always, check the Library events calendar for coming attractions. They include the important Empire Safety Council Defensive Driving Class, presented on Thursday, January 15th, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Library. This six-hour Point and Insurance Reduction Program is approved by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. In person, pre-registration at the Library reference desk is required.

Once again, our Library will continue to offer AARP Tax Assistance. This is a special tax preparation service for our patrons scheduled every Tuesday, throughout the months of February, March and up to Tuesday, April 14th. See the Library events list or inquire at the reference desk for details and registration.

Coming to FPPL on Friday, February 6th, 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM will be “Get Birding!” This special Floral Park program will be hosted by two talented Floral Park Conservation Society (FPCS) volunteers, Doug Cioffi and Marina Horan. Doug and Marina, ornithology experts and bird enthusiasts, will lead a highly interesting and inspiring Birding talk while sharing Doug’s award winning photos of our very own Birds of Centennial Gardens and Bird Sanctuary. Doug has published several magnificent FPPL books of photos of the birds who inhabit and/or visit our Gardens throughout the four seasons. This very unique event will be the perfect introduction to FPCS’s and the Recreation Department’s annual celebration of the global Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), taking place around the world on Friday, February 13th to Monday, February 16th. Register for “Get Birding!” online, at the reference desk, or call 516-326-6330.

Chambers of Commerce and Our Businesses

Our Village and the Floral Park and Covert Avenue Chambers of Commerce are honored to welcome new businesses. In 2025, we celebrated numerous ribbon-cutting openings in all three business districts: Covert Avenue, Tulip Avenue and Jericho Turnpike.

In 2025, our Village was especially proud when several of our successful businesses expanded and relocated within those three business districts. Very recently, we added Jericho Turnpike’s successful Floral Park Fitness Studio to that list. Formerly, it was located in the Stella’s block on the corner of Jericho Turnpike at South Tyson Avenue. Now called ELEVATE FITNESS STUDIO, its new location is 158 Covert Avenue, in the former Hallmark store, adjacent to Tulip Avenue. Celebrating their new location and the new year, prior and current business owners, Michael and Shawn, invite all to “Elevate Your Life” with Personal Training – Group Training – Open Gym and Classes. Visit ELEVATE FITNESS and see what this local business can do for you and your family.

For 2026, please consider joining one or both of our awesome Chambers of Commerce. Support our businesses and participate in planning our Chamber meetings and speakers, Businessperson of the Year awards, street fairs, holiday tree lightings and festivals. Membership drives for 2026 feature reduced rates for nonprofit organizations and interested individuals. Our businesses are all encouraged to join, and interested individuals are welcome, too.

For the details and membership links, visit: floralparkchamber.org, covertavenuechamber.org

The Floral Park Chamber will be kicking off 2026 on Thursday, January 8th, 6:00 PM at Villa d’Este – The Restaurant on Jericho Turnpike. All are welcome.

And be sure to put SHOPPING AND DINING LOCAL at the top of your New Year’s Resolutions list. Wishing you all a happy, healthy and blessed New Year!

Trustee Frank Chiara

Department of Public Works

The Highway Department crews plowed the snow and salted the roads following the recent snowstorm that occurred the day after Christmas. After the storm, the department organized and performed minor maintenance on all plows and also cleaned all the salt spreaders.

The Maintenance Department cleaned and maintained all village buildings while also removing snow and ice from these locations.

The Parks Department removed all planter boxes from Tulip and Covert Avenue for the season and conducted a cleanup of the parking lots and medians on Jericho Turnpike. They also continue to handle snow and ice removal on Village sidewalks.

The Tree Department has made great progress catching up on trimming requests submitted by residents. The trimming list is now current and up to date.

The Sanitation Department collected 65 tons of household waste, 10 tons of paper, and 8 tons of plastics. There was no bulk rubbish pickup due to the holidays.

As a reminder, all commercial property and private home owners have 12 hours after snowfall ends to clear all sidewalks of snow and ice. Cars should remain off the roads to allow snowplows the ability to do their job. Please do not blow snow onto freshly plowed roads. With the cold temperatures, the snow does not melt and creates a hazardous condition for motorists and emergency vehicles. Thank you for your cooperation.

4VS

An upcoming feature for the week of January 26 will include The Mayor’s Report from Mayor Fitzgerald on the New Belmont Park. In the report, the Mayor interviews Glen Kozak, Vice President of Operations and Capital Projects for NYRA. Glen shares details about the overall project at Belmont Park, including construction progress and anticipated opening dates. We are all excited for the opening of the New Belmont Park and look forward to its debut.

Please visit the 4VS website for details on other weekly programming.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart

Fire Department

For the month of December, all fire companies responded to 34 calls for service. The Rescue Company responded to 10 ambulance calls, bringing the total number of responses to 44. Mutual Aid fire calls totaled 8, and NYU Langone Ambulance responded to 96 calls.

Later this month, Assistant Chief O’Connor will travel to Wisconsin to have a “precon,” or pre-construction, meeting with Seagrave Fire Apparatus engineers regarding the new ladder truck. He will review the specifications with Seagrave engineers to finalize design details.

Earlier this evening, we welcomed Jack McKay as a new member of the FPFD. We welcome Jack and thank him for his decision to join the fire service.

The New Year is a perfect time to consider ways to give back to your community, and volunteering with the Floral Park Fire Department is one way to do that. If you are interested in volunteering with the FPFD, please call the Fire Department at 516-326-6328 or email me at jstewart@FPVillage.gov, and I will pass along your contact information.

Cultural Arts Committee

Please remember to save June 20, 2026, for our Village Picnic and Fireworks Show at the Recreation Center as we celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

We expect our summer concert series to begin on Friday, June 26, 2026.

MTA

As of today, we have no new information regarding the construction of the new LIRR Stations at Floral Park and Bellerose. We will continue to keep residents informed as we receive the information from the MTA.

Finally, my family and I would like to wish all residents a very Happy New Year!

Trustee Michael Longobardi

Building Department

Here are some updates on the various construction projects in our Village:

The first public hearing for the Stella mixed-use development project took place on December 2 and remains open until January 20 at 8:30 p.m. The comment period, which allowed residents to submit additional questions and comments, closed yesterday, January 5. These comments will be compiled and forwarded to the developers, who will respond at the next public meeting. This meeting is open to all interested parties and is scheduled for January 20 at 8:30 p.m., following the 8:00 p.m. Board of Trustees meeting.

Reminder: The purpose of this first required hearing is specifically to request approval for underground parking and will not result in approval of the overall project. Future dates related to other steps in the process (including zoning and architectural review) will be announced and posted on the Village website as they become available. While aspects of the full project were presented at the hearing, zoning items, such as building height and the number of parking spaces, will be reviewed and decided separately by the Board of Zoning Appeals. Construction for the proposed restaurant at 99 Covert Avenue is ongoing and is expected to be completed in spring 2026.

Construction at the Covert Avenue Fire Department property is well underway and is estimated to be completed in summer 2026.

Storage Post at 50 Carnation Avenue has submitted a zoning application to expand its storage buildings. This application was approved with conditions by the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Board of Trustees, and the Architectural Review Board. The project will next be reviewed by the Building Department for permitting. Construction start dates will be announced once they are known.

Construction of two new homes at the 32 Orchid subdivision and one home at 116 Miller Avenue is expected to begin shortly after the new year.

Renovation of 212 Jericho Turnpike, formerly Firestone, is ongoing. The owner plans to operate an auto repair shop in the rear portion of the first floor, with retail or business space in the remainder of the building.

Fire restoration work at the King Arms Building at 60 Plainfield Avenue is ongoing, and a pre-occupancy date is not currently available.

Village Market is working on interior and façade improvements that are expected to be completed this month.

As a reminder, all front walkways, stoops, and/or driveways require permits to ensure compliance with the zoning code. Please review the requirements on the Village website or contact the Building Department for assistance.

Recreation and Pool

Registration for winter programs will begin on January 7. Registration for senior and adult programs only will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., while registration for all programs will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. After that, registration will continue daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. A current tax bill or lease is required for registration. Applications are available at the Recreation/Pool Building or on the Village website: www.floralparkny.gov.

Reminder: The fields are now closed until spring. The rest of the park remains open as usual, subject to weather conditions such as snow and ice, which may delay openings or result in early closures.

Town-Village Aircraft Safety & Noise Abatement Committee (TVASNAC)

The next TVASNAC meeting will be held on Monday, January 26, 2026, at Town Hall, One Washington Street, Hempstead. If you wish to make a noise complaint regarding air traffic, you can call 1-800-225-1071. You may also visit the Village website, where links to TVASNAC noise complaint resources can be found on the homepage under the TVASNAC contact information section.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald

Construction bids have been received for the West End Recharge Basin and Drainage Improvement Project. The Village, upon review of the bids and contractor interviews, intends to award the contract at the next Board meeting on January 20, 2026.

In accordance with the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) the Board of Trustees, as lead

agency, is currently reviewing the project as presented by the design engineers to determine if the proposed action may have significant effect on the environment. A determination will be issued prior to the award of the contract.

In summary, the work will improve the storm drainage system in the west end and lessen the use of existing Nassau County drainage line adding drainage capacity for the adjacent surrounding areas.

The scope includes:

A new recharge basin located on the Bellmont property easement just south of East Elder Avenue between Clover and Calla Avenues.

Drainage inlets, piping and road restoration work at the dead end of Primrose Avenue, along Clover, Maple, Elm and Walnut Avenues from the Mayfair Avenue intersections to the dead ends along Belmont.

Drainage inlets, piping and road restoration work along West Elder Avenue from Spruce Avenue to Walnut Avenue

Drainage leaching system at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Elder Place.

The majority of this project is funded by grants from the Federal Government (thank you to former Congressman D’Esposito) and Nassau County significantly lessening the burden of cost for the taxpayers.

The main area of the work is located on the Belmont Park site where strict working times are enforced due to the equine safety protocol. The contractor will be working a shifted schedule in this area starting no earlier then 10:30 AM and no later than 7:00 PM daily. Work on Village property will take place between 8:00 AM and 7:00 PM weekdays and Saturdays only.

Once awarded the work is expected to start in February, weather dependent, and completed by summer. A construction phasing schedule and affected areas map will be posted to the website and announced when confirmed.

There will be a meeting for the residents in the area near the construction site in the coming months prior to the project commencing.