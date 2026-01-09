The Nicholas Center receives $25K grant to support Chocolate Lab and programs

The Nicholas Center was awarded a $25,000 grant from the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation. The funding will support the TNC Chocolate Lab and the center’s broader mission of creating meaningful vocational, social and community opportunities for individuals with autism.
The grant comes as the Nicholas Center celebrates the first anniversary of its storefront operations, the TNC Chocolate Lab.
The recognition follows a landmark year for the Lab, which was recently named “Best Startup 2025” and is now featured in Taste NY shops across New York State. The funding will help the Lab provide high-level vocational training, expand its community reach, and sustain programs that foster independence and belonging for participants.
“We are profoundly moved by this generosity,” said Stella L. Spanakos, co-founder of The Nicholas Center. “At the heart of the TNC Chocolate Lab is the belief that everyone deserves a seat at the table — and a chance to thrive.
This transformative gift from the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation provides the essential resources to turn that vision into a reality for our participants every single day, proving that when a community comes together, the results are truly sweet.”
Beyond chocolate and gift production, the grant supports a holistic approach to inclusion, including retail training for approximately 30 individuals per week, community engagement events and “Social Lab” activities that provide a safe environment for creative expression and social connection.
By supporting these initiatives, the foundation is helping bridge gaps in traditional funding, ensuring TNC’s programs remain accessible and impactful for the Port Washington community.