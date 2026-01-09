Glenwood Landing students lead schoolwide food drive to fight hunger

Glenwood Landing students in the fifth-grade Student Government Club and fourth-grade Community Service Club became immersed in learning about food insecurity and the role of local food pantries, prompting them to organize a schoolwide food drive.

The two groups collaborated on an interactive slideshow that was presented to every class in grades kindergarten through fifth. As club members spread awareness while teaching younger peers, they emphasized the concept of food dignity. Students were encouraged to perform chores to earn their own money so they could personally purchase items to donate.