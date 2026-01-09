Glenwood Landing students lead schoolwide food drive to fight hunger

Glenwood Landing students in the fifth-grade Student Government Club and fourth-grade Community Service Club became immersed in learning about food insecurity and the role of local food pantries, prompting them to organize a schoolwide food drive.
The two groups collaborated on an interactive slideshow that was presented to every class in grades kindergarten through fifth. As club members spread awareness while teaching younger peers, they emphasized the concept of food dignity. Students were encouraged to perform chores to earn their own money so they could personally purchase items to donate.
The student leaders also inspired classmates to create and decorate brown bags for NOSH’s Kids Food Independence Program, known as KFIP. The initiative provides “to-go” meals for children on days when school is not in session. Currently, more than 750 children in the community receive weekly meals through the program.
The decorated bags are designed to promote dignity and uplift recipients through cheerful messages and artwork.
The schoolwide presentations officially kicked off the food drive, resulting in dozens of boxes of nonperishable goods donated by Glenwood Landing students and their families. Hundreds of KFIP bags were also created. Club members sorted, packed and loaded the donations before traveling on a field trip to NOSH in Glen Cove.
While at the pantry, students volunteered by assembling additional KFIP “to-go” bags filled with breakfast and lunch items. They also toured the facility, learning how food is sorted, shelved and distributed to families in need.
After returning to school, the students reflected on their experience by writing letters to NOSH volunteers. In the letters, each student expressed gratitude and highlighted the importance of empathy and community service.
The school thanked fifth-grade Student Government Club adviser Audra Marcantonio and fourth-grade Community Service Club adviser Tracy Mayo for guiding the initiative.