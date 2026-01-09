Oyster Bay Town to provide ice skating on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Ice Skating rinks in the Town of Oyster Bay will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Town of Oyster Bay announced that residents looking for a way to spend their Martin Luther King Jr. holiday can head to one of the town’s three ice skating facilities, where holiday hours will be in place, offering extended public skating opportunities.

“For a fun, family-friendly activity, residents can head to one of the Town’s ice skating rinks – outdoors at Marjorie Post and Syosset-Woodbury Community Parks, and indoors at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage – on Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” said Town Council Member Laura Maier. “All three facilities will be offering special public sessions to provide children who are off from school with a fun-filled activity.”