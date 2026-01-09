Patty Katz sworn in for fourth term as water commissioner

The Great Neck Water Pollution Control District has announced that Commissioner Patty Katz has been re-elected to the district’s board of commissioners following the Dec. 9 election.

Katz was sworn into office on Jan. 8 and has officially begun her fourth term of service.

“I am honored to once again be chosen by my neighbors to serve on the GNWPCD Board,” said Katz. “Serving the district for the past nine years has been a true privilege. I am grateful to the Great Neck community for their continued confidence and look forward to building on our important work protecting the environment and public health over the next three years.”

During her most recent term, Katz oversaw several significant capital improvements, including major upgrades to pump stations and critical infrastructure projects throughout the district.

In addition, grant funding from Nassau County, secured by Katz and her fellow commissioners, covered the cost of the district’s environmental lab, security system upgrades and new state-of-the-art emergency response vehicle.

Katz also spearheaded the district’s successful Shed the Meds pharmaceutical take-back program. The semiannual event allows residents to safely dispose of unused medications and medical sharps through a convenient drive-through drop-off at the GNWPCD facility.

To date, the program has collected more than 7,500 pounds of medications and tens of thousands of needles, preventing these hazardous materials from polluting Manhasset Bay or entering landfills.

The Great Neck Water Pollution Control District provides sewage services to more than 25,000 residents and businesses in the villages of Great Neck, Saddle Rock, and Kensington; portions of Thomaston and Great Neck Plaza east of Middle Neck Road; all unincorporated areas north of the Long Island Railroad; and part of Manhasset.