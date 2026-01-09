Seaford’s rising leaders bound for Hugh O’Brien Youth conference

Recognized for their leadership potential, five Seaford High School sophomores will join other aspiring student leaders at a regional conference this spring.

Catherine Clasen, Morgan DaSilva, Jimmy Hurson, Finley Kirrane and Luciana Sacco have been selected to attend the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Seminar from June 5-7 at Adelphi University.

Nine students were nominated by Seaford High School teachers. After submitting essays, they were interviewed by the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Committee, consisting of administrators, teachers, guidance counselors and past HOBY seminar participants.

At the conference, the five selected students will attend workshops led by distinguished leaders in business, government, education and other professions to discuss present and future issues.

“It’s an honor and I’m really happy I got chosen to attend,” said Catherine, the sophomore class president and a member of Best Buddies, varsity field hockey and junior varsity lacrosse. “I’m really excited to learn more ways to be a leader. I know I have leadership qualities, but I also know there’s a lot more I can learn.”

Finley, the 10th-grade class secretary and member of the Drama Club, hopes to learn leadership skills he can apply both in school and in everyday life.

“I want to get a better understanding of what leadership is,” he said, adding that attending this conference will help him in his desire to serve the community.

Morgan, a varsity cheerleader, sophomore class representative on the student government and peer tutor, never strives for recognition but said it is rewarding that her leadership potential was acknowledged by others in her school. She noted that the interview process included questions about her existing leadership qualities, involvement in school activities and people who have inspired her.

Luciana is a member of the soccer team and Best Buddies, and Jimmy plays both lacrosse and soccer.

They said they are looking forward to attending the HOBY conference to connect with peers from the New York Metro region.

“I want to be a better leader,” Jimmy said. “In sports, every team needs a leader.”

Luciana said that she wants to bring back leadership lessons that she can share with all of her Seaford High School classmates, and encourage others to find their voice.

In talking with the juniors and seniors who have previously attended Hugh O’Brien Youth seminars, Morgan said they emphasized the importance of embracing the experience, being in the moment and soaking in as much knowledge as they can.

Participants attend the Hugh O’Brien Youth conference at the end of their sophomore year, as students typically assume greater leadership roles in high school during their junior and senior years. Seaford students have attended the annual seminars for several years.