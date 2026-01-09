Spelling bee champion crowned at Floral Park Memorial

Floral Park Memorial High School announced that seventh grader Marcus Pena won the school’s Scripps Spelling Bee, held on Jan. 6.

In November, seventh and eighth-grade students participated in in-class written spelling tests. The top scorers from each grade advanced to the schoolwide Spelling Bee.

24 seventh graders competed, with Pena emerging as the seventh-grade champion.

18 eighth-graders also competed, and Audrina Park won the eighth-grade title.

The two grade-level champions then faced each other in the final “spelldown” round.

Pena won the championship by correctly spelling the word “centuries” and will advance to the regional Scripps Spelling Bee in February.