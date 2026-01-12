Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: The Village of Great Neck Plaza

If Great Neck has a heartbeat, it’s Great Neck Plaza. It has always been that way, from the heyday of the eclectic small town in the early century through the 196’s, to the later retail mecca we once enjoyed in the ’80s and ’90s, to the endless service-sector enterprises (nail, hair, lash, spa, food) currently in our midst.

Compact, walkable, and bustling, Great Neck Plaza a/k/a “Town” is where errands turn into socializing, where grabbing a “quick” snack or bubble tea – after you find a parking spot – sometimes feels like a half-day excursion.

History Lesson

The Village of Great Neck Plaza was incorporated on May 3, 1930, and while it covers just a third of a square mile area, it has its own village hall and local laws. Known as the Gold Coast in its heyday, the Great Neck area was discovered early by wealthy New Yorkers.

Among the first was W.R. Grace, a millionaire who served as mayor of New York City in 1881. Grace built vast estates in Great Neck and was soon joined by some wealthy contemporaries, including those from the Vanderbilt, Hewlett, Chrysler, and King families.

In 1866, the New York and Flushing Railroad extended their main line into Great Neck, thus transforming it from a farming community into a commuter town.

That rail line was consolidated into the Flushing, North Shore, and Central Railroad in 1874 and leased in 1876 by the LIRR. Throughout much of the late 19th century, Great Neck was the terminus of what is today the Port Washington Branch of the LIRR.

By June 8, 1934, a grade crossing elimination project had brought the on-grade railroad tracks, originally located at the bridge just south of the current LIRR, below ground, thereby freeing up traffic along Middle Neck Road.

Aside from our historic railroad station, Great Neck Plaza also contains other significant structures, including the Welwyn post office, the iconically dome-shaped Grace Building on Middle Neck Road, and the charming Thomaston Building, which features cobblestone on the east side of Bond Street.

Walkability Is the Secret Sauce

Luminary entertainment and literary figures who once lived in the Great Neck villages—Groucho Marx, Eugene O’Neill, W.C. Fields, Fanny Brice, Sid Caesar and, of course, F. Scott Fitzgerald —shopped, dined and walked the streets of Great Neck Plaza. They were just like us!

In a region famous for fancy cars, Great Neck Plaza stands out for being genuinely walkable. Sidewalk cafés, benches, pocket parks, and short blocks encourage strolling even on an ordinary weekday.

That being said, to the casual observer, there are fewer walkers than in earlier years. Let’s be honest, many of us like to park close to the business we are aiming to frequent rather than walk a few blocks to a parking lot. So, while complaints about “not enough” parking spots are regular, they’re not accurate.

Great Neck Plaza is one of the smallest villages in New York State in terms of land area, yet it punches far above its weight.

Everything is close, Manhattan feels less like a destination and more like a neighbor due to the express LIRR. This built-in accessibility helped shape the Plaza into a true town center. People come here to get things done, but they linger when running into neighbors, shop owners who know their names, and familiar faces.

Office workers mix with families, students, commuters, and longtime residents, all sharing the same few lively streets.

By the numbers, Great Neck Plaza encompasses a busy commercial district, two parks operated by the Great Neck Park District, 90 multiple -dwelling residential apartment buildings, 150 private homes, 40 office buildings, two hotels (The Andrew, The Inn at Great Neck, a nursing home (The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Great Neck), one senior independent living facility, and one assisted-care living facility- both Atria.

Great Neck BID

Other than the Village of Great Neck, which is located further north up Middle Neck Road, most of the historic villages in Great Neck do not have a downtown area. But Great Neck Plaza is distinctive, giving a “Main Street USA” vibe, ever since the steamship commute from Steppingstone Marina in Kings Point made the “Old Village” of Great Neck less relevant, replaced by the railroad.

In the 1980s, Great Neck Plaza formed a Business Improvement District, the first non-city in New York State to do so.

Essentially, taxes are raised and funds are then used to enhance the area. The BID helped make Great Neck famous for its hosting of car shows and street festivals decades ago. Given the change in demographics over the last 20- 30 years and waning attendance, the focus of the BID has shifted. Their Promenade nights for dining al fresco along Middle Neck Road and Bond Street remain very popular in Great Neck Plaza. It is supplemented by live music, sponsored by the village government.

Number One in New York State

Great Neck Plaza is proof that you don’t need a sprawling downtown to offer world-class variety—just a community that loves good food and good company. According to Niche, Great Neck Plaza is #1 of 912 “Best Places to Live in New York,” and the #1 of 389 “Best Suburb to Live in New York.”

What truly sets Great Neck Plaza apart is its remarkable cultural diversity, most notably reflected in the diverse and delicious food scene. Whether you’re going West and grabbing a train, out on a date night, or just taking a walk with no real plan, the Plaza always seems ready to meet you where you are. And of course, no one leaves hungry!

Janet Nina Esagoff, a serial entrepreneur, founded Destination: Great Neck Ltd. in 2021, aiming to fortify and celebrate our town. Follow @greatneckbiz. In 2017, Janet launched her eponymous law firm, Esagoff Law Group P.C., now located “in Town” on Middle Neck Road. Prior to her law career, Janet designed special–occasion wear for girls and teens at her Bond Street boutique, Party Girl.