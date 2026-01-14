Going Places: Planning to Travel Abroad in 2026? What to Know About Passports, Visas

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

In our “Where to Go: International” column, Antoinette Leon, COO & SVP of ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services recommended five destinations (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, Vietnam and Brazil) to visit in 2026, which prompted these additional questions about the passport, visa process. If you are among the 50 percent of Americans who do not yet hold a passport, or among the millions who must renew after 10 years, here are valuable tips and information for anyone contemplating traveling abroad in 2026:

How hard is it to renew passports these days with all the issues of the Trump administration?

President Biden’s Executive Order enabled renewing qualifying passports online, now with limited availability, without the need to submit any documents through the mail. More recently, the Trump Administration issued a mandate for exactness and accuracy of the applicant’s identity and sex, based solely on official birth records, followed by required certified and registered official documents should there have been subsequent legal name change(s). All passport applicants must understand that routine or expedited applications can slow without much warning. Even small issues, such as a photo error, a name mismatch, or a tight timeline can become a bigger headache in a system under pressure.

How hard/easy is it to do the renewal using the online system, and what can go wrong?

The iconic Ponte Vecchio, Florence, Italy. Only half the country has a passport, and millions have to renew © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Convenient? Yes. Foolproof? No. The online passport renewal system is a game-changer when it works but it doesn’t work for everyone. Name changes, lost or damaged passports, child passports are not eligible for OPR. Rejected photos and technical glitches can instantly disqualify you or stall your application. Payment processing errors and upload failures happen more often than you’d think. If you’re on a deadline and something goes sideways, a small mistake can snowball into a travel-canceling disaster.

ItsEasy.com offers a new “All Inclusive” OPR Concierge Service, where we examine each customer’s application to ensure it will be successfully renewed, and includes the required photos via the ItsEasy Passport Renewal & Photo App ($39.95).

How much in advance of the expiration date in passport do you recommend starting?

Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, Cambodia. Make sure you have enough time on your passport before expiration, and give yourself plenty of time to get the e-visa © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Since select countries require that a passport be valid for at least 3 to 6 months (depending upon the country) upon arrival back to the United States, it makes sense to start your passport renewal at least six months before it expires.

Many countries won’t let you in if your passport is less than 6 months away from its expiration date upon return to the US, regardless of whether your airline clears you for boarding (some countries require only 3 months).

Cut it too close and you’ll be watching your dream trip evaporate. Renewing early keeps your travel options wide open, your stress levels low, and avoids unnecessary government expedite fees.

Have any countries responded to Trump’s crackdown on issuing visas and raising fees, and country bans, with new restrictions on the US?

When the U.S. tightens visa restrictions, hikes fees, or adds new barriers, other nations often retaliate with their own requirements. This doesn’t always mean full-blown visa mandates, but you’ll see more digital registrations, entry fees, and enhanced screening for American travelers. These policy shifts can happen quickly and without much warning, so staying informed is critical before you book that flight.

What places don’t require Americans to get a visa? – like the UK, Europe?

Cuzco, Peru. No visa is required for Americans to visit Peru for under 90 days © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Americans still enjoy visa-free access to popular spots like the UK, Europe’s Schengen Zone, Japan, and much of Latin America. But “visa-free” is evolving. Many of these destinations now require electronic travel authorizations, like the UK’s ETA or Europe’s ETIAS, before you arrive. It’s not a traditional visa, but it’s definitely not zero paperwork anymore. Even when you don’t need a visa, expect to register digitally in advance.

What are the advantages of getting the Global Entry, vs. TSA?

Colorful Hoi An. Vietnam makes it easy to get an e-visa (make sure you follow the format of day-month-year). Global Entry makes it easy for travelers to breeze through immigration on the return © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

TSA PreCheck gets you through U.S. airport security faster. But Global Entry is the power move for international travelers. It includes everything TSA PreCheck offers, plus you skip the brutal customs lines when you return home. Biometric kiosks let you breeze through immigration, shaving off what can be hours of waiting. If you travel abroad even once or twice a year, Global Entry pays for itself in time and sanity saved.

What is the difference in applying for TSA vs Global Entry besides the cost? What is the renewal process like? Can you still walk into a Staples?

You don’t have to go to Africa to enjoy a safari. Safari West in Sonoma, California is the next best thing. Breeze through domestic airports going and coming with TSA PreCheck © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

TSA PreCheck -Valid for 5 years, it’s a luxury which, in most cases, tends to aid the airport check-in process at ALL domestic airports regardless of Travel Destination. $75-$85.

While approval for TSA PreCheck could take up to 30 days, most often the applicant will be approved within 24-72 hours via email to which the applicant’s new Known Traveler Number (KTN) is sent. You enter this special number when purchasing an airline ticket.

Three companies have been approved to roll out the TSA PreCheck Program: Idemia; Telos, & Clear, which have partnered with Office Depot and Staples. ItsEasy.com also has partnered with Telos Corp and currently provides TSA PreCheck Enrollment Services at its Grand Central and Rockefeller Center locations.

The line on the right is the entrance to security without TSA PreCheck at JFK. The empty lane on the left is the access to TSA PreCheck © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Global Entry – Valid for 5 years, it’s designed to aid and greatly expedite the reentry into the USA at almost all domestic Airports with a provision for International Arrivals.

The application process is deep and the final interview is often only done at select major US airports by a US Customs Entry Officer trained specifically for this most critical evaluation process.

The Global Entry application process begins online only at the Government’s specific website: ttp.dhs.gov. Be aware: many applicants get lured into fraudulent online sites with GOV in the website name, release private information, and then get charged double to fill out the same government questionnaire. ONLY a dhs site ending in dot gov (.gov) will be safe.

When is it advised to use a passport, visa agency such as yours? Are there some countries that are trickier? Examples?

One of the famous “black boats,” which the oarsman powers by his feet, glides along East Lake. China is one of the trickier countries to get a visa. © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

If your timeline is tight, the rules are dense, and a single missing detail could derail your plan, that’s when an agency like ItsEasy.com becomes essential. Countries such as China, Russia, Nigeria, Indonesia, and Kenya are known for layered visa requirements, frequent policy shifts, and strict documentation standards that can trip up even experienced travelers. Passport issues add another layer of complexity, urgent renewals, child passports, name-change corrections, or lost and damaged passports often involve rigid government rules and little margin for error. A professional agency navigates both the visa and passport compliance maze, flags issues early, and monitors changes in real time. When the stakes are high and the margin for error is razor-thin, professional guidance is worth the extra expense.

In the old days, you had to send away your passport for renewal, during which time you couldn’t travel abroad. Is that still the case? (I’m a travel writer and can’t be without my passport for any period of time).

You may not need a visa to take Boat Bike Tours’ Islandhopping biking tour of Netherlands, but you need to renew your passport with enough time to travel © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The policy is still the same. The only new option available to renew adult passports under “select guidelines” is the OPR – Online Passport Renewal Program. However, regardless of whether you send away your passport for Renewal Processing, or you qualify for, and make use of, the new government OPR Program, your passport is no longer valid for use. Despite the fact that you are still in physical possession of your passport when using the OPR System, your passport should be considered canceled and invalid the moment you press the program’s online SUBMIT button.

Oftentimes, executives, journalists, students, etc find themselves in a situation whereby they must travel while their current passport is being processed for renewal, or has been submitted pending a foreign visa. A second valid passport is a privilege granted to those applicants that can prove that they have travel conflicts that will require the issuance of a second valid passport.

Do you have any comments about how many Americans have a passport and whether interest and numbers have increased/decreased?

About half of all Americans now carry a valid passport, and that number keeps rising. Since 2022, there’s been a noticeable surge in applications, fueled by post-pandemic wanderlust, the rise of remote work, and a generation of younger travelers eager to explore beyond borders. First-time applicants are driving much of this growth. More Americans are thinking globally, and passport ownership is on a clear upward trajectory.

How were these 5 destinations selected?

Ninh Binh, Vietnam. “Vietnam continues to deliver incredible bang for your buck, authentic experiences, electronic visa convenience, and landscapes that’ll fill your camera roll,” says Antoinette Leon of ItsEasy.com © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com.

Right now, these five countries are hitting the sweet spot of accessibility, value, and adventure. Saudi Arabia and Egypt are rolling out the red carpet with digital visa systems and spectacular new cultural attractions that rival much of Europe. India and Vietnam continue to deliver incredible bang for your buck, authentic experiences, electronic visa convenience, and landscapes that’ll fill your camera roll. Brazil ties it all together with competitive pricing, excellent air connections from the U.S., and a resurgence in international appeal. From ancient wonders to tropical paradises, these destinations span the globe and welcome both spontaneous weekend travelers and meticulous planners alike.

What do you anticipate for Americans traveling abroad in 2026?

Welcome to Camogli, Italy © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

If you’re traveling internationally in 2026, expect a lot more screens, scans, and verification steps. Europe’s Entry/Exit System (EES) and ETIAS authorization program will add new layers of digital checks. Airlines are leaning heavily on biometric systems and automated verification. Border agents everywhere are cracking down on overstays and incomplete documentation. The prepared traveler will breeze through; the unprepared one will get stuck in bottlenecks.

Any comments you would like to add?

With the new REAL ID requirement, for easy access to US airports, the US passport Card is a great option offered to the US consumer that deserves more attention. While it’s easy to apply for at any time, it is a $30 bargain as an additional item request when renewing your passport book.

Not only is it REAL ID compliant for US airport check-in, but it serves as the best daily Proof of ID as it does not display your home address, leaving the knowledge of where you live and how you live remaining private! Leave your Driver’s License securely in your wallet, and it will always be there when you need it.

