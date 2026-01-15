Hicksville Middle School students connect, think and challenge themselves while playing games

Students at Hicksville Middle School recently sharpened their strategy skills during lunchtime chess in the gym lobby during their lunch periods. The relaxed setting encouraged conversation, problem solving and strategic thinking as students tested their skills and learned from one another.
That same brainpower was evident in the school’s recent Connect Four tournament, which brought together students in grades 6-8 and staff members for fast-paced, competitive games. Each match challenged players to think ahead, stay patient and show good sportsmanship. Advisory classes crowned their own champions, who then advanced to a tournament-style bracket to compete for grade-level titles.
After several rounds of intense play, one champion from each grade level and one staff champion emerged, leading to an exciting final round watched live by students and staff. More than just a competition, the tournament helped build strong connections between students and teachers and across grade levels.
Hicksville Middle School Assistant principal Jonathan Silkowitz said, “I’m always impressed by the level of skill our students bring to games like Connect Four and chess, but even more meaningful is the opportunity these activities create for students and staff to connect, build relationships, and have fun together during the school day.”