Hicksville Middle School students connect, think and challenge themselves while playing games

Students at Hicksville Middle School recently sharpened their strategy skills during lunchtime chess in the gym lobby during their lunch periods. The relaxed setting encouraged conversation, problem solving and strategic thinking as students tested their skills and learned from one another.

That same brainpower was evident in the school’s recent Connect Four tournament, which brought together students in grades 6-8 and staff members for fast-paced, competitive games. Each match challenged players to think ahead, stay patient and show good sportsmanship. Advisory classes crowned their own champions, who then advanced to a tournament-style bracket to compete for grade-level titles.