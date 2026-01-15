Cow adoption a moo-ving experience for Massapequa students

A fourth grade class at McKenna Elementary School adopted a cow in upstate New York through the Discover Dairy program.

Through monthly updates, fourth graders at McKenna Elementary School in the Massapequa School District are eagerly exploring the progress of Ivy, a young cow they adopted through the Discover Dairy.

Teachers Jordyn Axelrod and Jamie Gallo signed up for the free year-long Adopt-A-Cow program, which connects schools with farms in the region. The 3-month-old Ivy is being raised at Fouts Farm in Cortland, N.Y. The class received a certificate of adoption and students get regular reports on Ivy along with photos and videos of the calf with her host farmer, Juila.