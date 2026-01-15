Port Washington Children’s Center celebrates 50th day of school with 1950s-themed fun

The Port Washington Children’s Center celebrated the 50th day of school. Students, staff, and families enjoyed a lively 1950s-themed event full of nostalgic fun, 50s-themed costumes and activities that embraced the spirit of the iconic decade.
In addition to themed activities, PWCC hosted a special breakfast for friends of the center, providing the community with an opportunity to come together to celebrate the school’s achievements and its vibrant learning environment.
“The 50th day of school is always a special milestone,” said Christine Paige, executive director of PWCC. “This year’s 1950s theme allowed our students to engage in creative and educational fun while connecting with our community. We were thrilled to share this celebration with our friends, families, and staff.”
The celebration welcomed over 30 attendees, including notable community leaders such as Town Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte; Bobby Keller from the Community Chest; Rachel Fox and Keith Klang from the Port Washington Public Library; Amy Bass from The Ed Foundation and Sue Hershkowitz, the executive director of the Helen Keller National Center; as well as former and founding board members, local business owners, and other supporters.
Paige and the PWCC board led engaging tours for guests, during which students proudly showcased their early literacy and math skills.
“A heartfelt thank-you to new Executive Director Christine Paige, the entire PWCC Board, the dedicated teachers and staff, the supportive parents, and of course the adorable students who make this community so special,” said Council Member Dalimonte. “It was wonderful to see the joy, energy, and commitment that fill the Center each day. I’m so grateful for all you do to support Port Washington’s families and to help our children learn, grow, and thrive.”