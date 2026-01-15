Port Washington Children’s Center celebrates 50th day of school with 1950s-themed fun

The Port Washington Children’s Center celebrated the 50th day of school. Students, staff, and families enjoyed a lively 1950s-themed event full of nostalgic fun, 50s-themed costumes and activities that embraced the spirit of the iconic decade.

In addition to themed activities, PWCC hosted a special breakfast for friends of the center, providing the community with an opportunity to come together to celebrate the school’s achievements and its vibrant learning environment.