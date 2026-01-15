Port Washington Children’s Center celebrates community spirit with pizza party
Port Washington Children’s Center students celebrated community with a pizza party.
Photo provided by Port Washington Children’s Center
The Port Washington Children’s Center hosted a special community pizza party, thanks to the support of Freddie Sadiku, owner of Toscanini, who donated dozens of pizzas, bringing joy and delicious food to the children and staff at PWCC.
Sadiku has been a longtime supporter of the Port Washington Children’s Center.
“This incredible gesture by Freddie truly warms our hearts,” said Christine Paige, executive director of PWCC. “His kindness brings big smiles and full bellies to our kids. We are deeply grateful for his ongoing support and commitment to our center.”