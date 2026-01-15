Port Washington Police District seeking part-time crossing guards

The Port Washington Police District is seeking to hire part-time crossing guards to help students of all ages safely cross busy streets on their way to and from school.
Wages for the position start at $30 an hour, and applicants do not need to be Port Washington residents; any Nassau County resident is eligible. Requirements are minimal, and the district encourages interested candidates to apply as soon as possible.
“Our crossing guards play a significant role in ensuring the safety of our community’s children,” Police District Chief Robert Del Muro said. “Streets become significantly more dangerous for students during school drop-off and pickup due to increased traffic volume. Crossing guards provide a crucial service in protecting our youth, and we hope motivated, passionate individuals will take advantage of this opportunity.”
Candidates must be able to physically perform the duties of a crossing guard, including directing pedestrian and vehicular traffic to protect children and others at or near school crossings or other designated locations. Applicants must be able to speak English fluently or at a conversational level, as communication with children is essential to their safety. Candidates must also be able to transport themselves to assigned locations, remain on site for the duration of the crossing period, withstand inclement weather, and meet minimum medical and physical requirements.
Residents interested in applying or seeking additional information may contact Deputy Chief Zwerlein at 516-883-0500, ext. 176.