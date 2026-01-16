Quantcast
Locust Valley
Education

Locust Valley musicians learn from accomplished composer Soon Hee Newbold

Composer and conductor Soon Hee Newbold visited Locust Valley Middle School/High School for a workshop and concert
Photo provided by the Locust Valley Central School District

Locust Valley Middle School and High School orchestras spent the school day learning from composer and conductor Soon He Newbold on Jan. 9, culminating with a concert that evening.

Fresh off of their brilliant winter concert performances, the middle school’s sixth-grade string orchestra, seventh and eighth grade and high school string orchestras worked with Newbold as individual groups and an ensemble, getting constructive feedback on their work and picking up new techniques.

Over the course of the day, the groups mastered new selections, including a rock-infused piece, and showcased their abilities for the school community at a concert in the school’s Howard A. Schmock auditorium.

Newbold is a composer, conductor, musician, film director and producer who has appeared in famous venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Disney World and Aspen Music Festival. She was inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024 and now travels to schools across the country, helping spread her love of music to the next generation of artists.

Locust Valley Middle School cellists learned performed during the workshop and concert. Photo provided by the Locust Valley Central School District
A Locust Valley High School student played the bass at the concert. Photo provided by the Locust Valley Central School District
Locust Valley Middle School violinists performed during the evening concert, conducted by Soon Hee Newbold.
conducted by Soon Hee Newbold. Photo provided by the Locust Valley Central School District

