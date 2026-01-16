Locust Valley High School hosts Italiano festival

Bayville Intermediate School fifth graders danced “La Tarantella” with high school students.
Photo provided by the Locust Valley Central School District
Locust Valley High School Italian Club and Italian Honor Society members celebrated the annual Italiamo festival on Jan. 9.
The students welcomed fifth graders from Bayville Intermediate and Locust Valley Intermediate and taught them about Italian culture and history.
High schoolers led stations where the intermediate school students molded clay into Italian icons, learned to converse in Italian, recreated their favorite pizzasusing stickers, colored in famous art pieces while laying upside down like Michelangelo painting the Sistine Chapel and learned how to dance to “La Tarantella.”