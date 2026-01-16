Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Locust Valley
Community Events

Locust Valley High School hosts Italiano festival

Bayville Intermediate School fifth graders danced “La Tarantella” with high school students.
Bayville Intermediate School fifth graders danced “La Tarantella” with high school students.
Photo provided by the Locust Valley Central School District

Locust Valley High School Italian Club and Italian Honor Society members celebrated the annual Italiamo festival on Jan. 9.

The students welcomed fifth graders from Bayville Intermediate and Locust Valley Intermediate and taught them about Italian culture and history.

High schoolers led stations where the intermediate school students molded clay into Italian icons, learned to converse in Italian, recreated their favorite pizzasusing stickers, colored in famous art pieces while laying upside down like Michelangelo painting the Sistine Chapel and learned how to dance to “La Tarantella.”

Locust Valley High School student Riley Iannotti helped students create Italian-themed arts and crafts.
Locust Valley High School student Riley Iannotti helped students create Italian-themed arts and crafts.  Photo provided by the Locust Valley Central School District
Locust Valley Intermediate School fifth graders colored in famous Italian artpieces.
Locust Valley Intermediate School fifth graders colored in famous Italian art
pieces. Photo provided by the Locust Valley Central School District
Locust Valley Intermediate students Holden Higgs and Hadley Austin waved Italian flags as they departed Italiamo.
Locust Valley Intermediate students Holden Higgs and Hadley Austin waved Italian flags as they departed Italiamo. Photo provided by the Locust Valley Central School District

About the Author

More Locust Valley News

More from our Sister Sites