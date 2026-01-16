Great Neck Library will host Lunar New Year performance

The Great Neck Library will host a Lunar New Year musical performance featuring Chinese musicians Zhou Yi and Yimin Miao of the Ba Ban Chinese Music Society on Saturday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m. at the library’s Main Branch, 159 Bayview Ave.
The program will include traditional Chinese music performed on instruments such as the dizi, a bamboo flute; the pipa, a plucked lute; Chinese gongs; and drums. The performance will highlight musical traditions associated with historical and regional influences, including music inspired by the Silk Road and the Yangtze River.
Zhou Yi is a co-founder of the Ba Ban Chinese Music Society of New York and performs on several traditional Chinese instruments, including the pipa and qin. She received formal training at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and has performed at venues in the United States, including concert halls, universities and museums.
Yimin Miao is a woodwind musician and educator who specializes in the dizi. He is a former member of the Shanghai Traditional Orchestra and founded the Ba Ban Chinese Music Society of New York in 1999. His work with the ensemble has included performances presented by cultural organizations in New York City.
Doors will open at 1:45 p.m., and seating will be first come, first served. Registration is not required. Additional Lunar New Year activities will take place at the library throughout the day. For more information, contact the Great Neck Library at 516-466-8055 or by email.