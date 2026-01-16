Great Neck Library will host Lunar New Year performance

The Great Neck Library will host a Lunar New Year musical performance featuring Chinese musicians Zhou Yi and Yimin Miao of the Ba Ban Chinese Music Society on Saturday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m. at the library’s Main Branch, 159 Bayview Ave.

The program will include traditional Chinese music performed on instruments such as the dizi, a bamboo flute; the pipa, a plucked lute; Chinese gongs; and drums. The performance will highlight musical traditions associated with historical and regional influences, including music inspired by the Silk Road and the Yangtze River.