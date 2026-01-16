Manhasset elementary school choirs perform at Radio City Music Hall

Students from Manhasset’s Munsey Park and Shelter Rock elementary school chamber choirs performed on the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall as an opening act for the Christmas Spectacular.
The performance followed several weeks of rehearsal and preparation and brought together students from both schools for a joint appearance at the Manhattan venue. The choirs performed a cappella selections before an audience that included family members and other attendees of the event.
The performance was organized by choir teachers Nicole DePeppe of Munsey Park Elementary School and Kasey Faltings of Shelter Rock Elementary School.
District officials said the experience allowed students to apply skills developed in music class in a public performance setting.
The appearance at Radio City Music Hall was one of several performance opportunities available to elementary music students during the school year.
Manhasset Public Schools were also just awarded the New York State School Music Association’s Presidential Citation Award, the association’s highest honor that highlights districts that are leaders in music education.