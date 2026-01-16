Mineola alumni offer learners a glimpse into life beyond graduation

Over 50 members of the Mineola High School Class of 2025 returned to their alma mater for the annual Alumni Day on Jan. 9.

Mineola High School welcomed over 50 graduates from the Class of 2025 on Jan. 9 for its annual Alumni Day, giving current students a firsthand look at life beyond high school and providing alumni the opportunity to reconnect with teachers and friends.

The highlight of the day was the classroom discussions. Alumni shared insights about their post-graduation experiences, answering questions about daily college routines, involvement in sports and extracurricular activities, study habits, time management, Greek life, access to support and resources and the challenges of adjusting to college life.