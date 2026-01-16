Quantcast
Mineola
Community Events

Mineola alumni offer learners a glimpse into life beyond graduation

Over 50 members of the Mineola High School Class of 2025 returned to their alma mater for the annual Alumni Day on Jan. 9.
Photo Provided by Mineola School District

Mineola High School welcomed over 50 graduates from the Class of 2025 on Jan. 9 for its annual Alumni Day, giving current students a firsthand look at life beyond high school and providing alumni the opportunity to reconnect with teachers and friends.

The highlight of the day was the classroom discussions. Alumni shared insights about their post-graduation experiences, answering questions about daily college routines, involvement in sports and extracurricular activities, study habits, time management, Greek life, access to support and resources and the challenges of adjusting to college life.

After engaging with students in 11th- and 12th-grade classes, alumni roamed the halls and revisited their former classrooms, reminiscing with teachers and classmates about their time at Mineola High School.

The day concluded with a lunch where alumni, faculty and administrators shared memories and celebrated the Mineola school community.

Photo Provided by Mineola School District
Photo Provided by Mineola School District
Mineola students at the event with Paul Pereira, history teacher and mayor (R.).Photo Provided by Mineola School District
Photo Provided by Mineola School District
Photo Provided by Mineola School District
Photo Provided by Mineola School District

