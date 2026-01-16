Mineola students honor police

Members of the Mineola High School Student Service Center presented cards and posters to Assembly Member Edward Ra (R-Franklin Square) (R.) for distribution to law enforcement.

Students from across Mineola participated in the Praise Our Police initiative by creating posters and cards expressing appreciation for members of the Nassau County Police Department.

Members of the Mineola High School Student Service Center gathered the student-created items and, on Jan. 8, presented the messages to Assembly Member Edward Ra (R- Franklin Square), showcasing work completed by learners throughout the district.