Mineola students honor police

Students from across Mineola participated in the Praise Our Police initiative by creating posters and cards expressing appreciation for members of the Nassau County Police Department.
Members of the Mineola High School Student Service Center gathered the student-created items and, on Jan. 8, presented the messages to Assembly Member Edward Ra (R- Franklin Square), showcasing work completed by learners throughout the district.
The initiative provided students with a meaningful opportunity to engage in civic responsibility while recognizing the important role law enforcement plays in the Mineola community and beyond. The student artwork and letters were shared districtwide in advance of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Through this project, students demonstrated gratitude, creativity and a strong sense of community involvement. Mineola Public Schools supports initiatives that promote civic engagement, community partnership and respect, while providing students with authentic opportunities to connect classroom learning to real-world experiences.