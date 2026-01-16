Town of Oyster Bay announces summer softball league registration

The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that registration is now open for the town’s Summer Softball Night League, with games scheduled to begin in May 2026.
Games will be held at three parks throughout the town, with a season consisting of 10 weeks of regularly scheduled doubleheaders (20 games total), plus playoffs and championships. Residents and non-residents alike are welcome to sign up for the softball league. Players must be ages 18 and older.
“The town’s Summer Softball Night League is a fun and competitive league that provides a great opportunity for both residents and non-residents to enjoy their love of the game and appreciate some of our wonderful town parks and facilities,” said town Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “So, get your team together and take advantage of one of the Town’s most popular programs!”
Games begin in May and will be held at 3 different locations:
- John J. Burns Park, 4990 Merrick Road in Massapequa
- Ellsworth Allen Park, 45 Motor Ave. in Farmingdale
- Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, 175 Washington Ave. in Plainview
Registration is currently available at oysterbaytown.com/sports. The fee is $850 per team, and each team is responsible for liability and accidental insurance as well as umpire fees. Umpire fees are paid in cash to the umpires at the start of each game. Each team will sign up for one of three divisions: A, B, or C, with A being the most advanced.
Teams interested in more information can call the Town of Oyster Bay’s Parks Department, Recreation Division, at (516) 797-7945.