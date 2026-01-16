Town of Oyster Bay announces summer softball league registration

The Town of Oyster Bay has announced its summer softball league registration is now open.

The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that registration is now open for the town’s Summer Softball Night League, with games scheduled to begin in May 2026.

Games will be held at three parks throughout the town, with a season consisting of 10 weeks of regularly scheduled doubleheaders (20 games total), plus playoffs and championships. Residents and non-residents alike are welcome to sign up for the softball league. Players must be ages 18 and older.