Stringotopia coming to Great Neck Library

The Long Island Mandolin and Guitar Orchestra, also known as Stringtopia, will present a musical program featuring selections from international folk, ethnic, light classical and popular music, including songs from the Great American Songbook.
The performance will take place at the Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 2 p.m.
The ensemble includes musicians performing on mandolins, mandolas, guitars, mandocellos, string bass, drums and accordion, along with vocalists. The program is intended to highlight a range of musical styles and instrumentation.
Stringtopia was founded in 1957 as an adult education class sponsored by the Levittown School District in Nassau County. Since its founding, the orchestra has performed at libraries, churches, parks and other venues, as well as for private organizations throughout Suffolk, Nassau and Westchester counties.
The group has also performed at several colleges and universities, including Adelphi University, Hofstra University, Farmingdale State College and Molloy University, as well as the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point.
Registration is required for the program.
Great Neck Library cardholders and Great Neck residents may register online, in person or by phone. Nonresidents may attend as walk-ins, subject to space availability.
Additional information is available through the library’s adult programming department at 516-466-8055 or by email.