After 50 years, Green family tennis tournament still a smash hit

It began, like all everlasting events do, with a simple idea.
In 1975, three members of the Green Family in Nassau County Stephen Green and his siblings Stanley Green and Betty Joachim, decided they wanted to organize a family tennis tournament.
Because the extended group all lived in the metropolitan area, the trio was able to get around 20 people to get together for the first event, a doubles exhibition with the scoring rules slightly changed, and a fun afterparty after that.
“It was so much fun. Beyond fun,” remembers Joel Joachim, a teenager who played in the first matches. “I don’t think anyone then thought it would still be going in 2026, though.”
On Jan. 24 at the Jericho-Westbury Tennis Club, the Green family will convene again for this year’s tournament.
As many as 60 family members will either swap forehands and serves with each other or come to the afterparty following the tournament, planned, as always in recent years, by Linda Sussman, mom of tournament director Josh.
There will be laughs, there will be great shots hit, and sure, some terrible shanks as well. And at the end, the big family trophy will be awarded to the top player, with an engraving and everything (the original trophy is being retired this year, because they’ve run out of room to put new names and plaques).
The Green Family Tournament has missed a few years here and there, due to COVID, or family situations getting in the way, but it’s still going, well into its third generation of players now.
It binds an already close family even closer together.
“We have a pretty close family and we do see each other a few times a year, but the tournament is something we all look forward to,” said Adam Green, son of co-founder Stephen. “There are periods where the interest wanes, but it always comes back up with the next generation.”
Tennis has been a passion for many of the Green family, and this athletic crew also used to hold an Olympics-style competition with pentathlon events, Dave Green recalled.
“We had a lot of events and like, cricket and croquet and other stuff like that,” Dave Green said. ” But that faded away after a while.
“Tennis is a lot easier,” he laughed.