Bill O’Reilly Column: The rich are different

Palm Beach. No affordability issue down here. Nope. The opposite is true; there’s an excess of everything situation going on.

Strolling around Florida’s wealthiest precinct, you see amazing displays. One day spa has a sign: “Extend Your Luxurious Life!”

Sure. Like the reaper is going to avoid you because you have a spa membership.

“Wellness” signs are everywhere. I love the wellness movement. But there should be a “debilitation” industry as well. Choices matter.

Palm Beach leads the league in cosmetic surgery. Giant lips for the ladies. Don’t get it. Why do you want to look like a flounder? Face lifts all around; almost every body part can now be enhanced.

Almost. Sorry, guys.

Palm Beach people have a distinctive look once you get past the scalpel work. The ladies wear big hats and expensive slacks. The men dress for the golf course even if they don’t play golf. Lavender is a big color.

No one plays pickleball. In fact, I think it may be illegal within city limits.

The beaches are beautiful, but nobody goes in the water except tourists from Montreal. Pedicures are pricey. Not compatible with salt water.

Plus, there are creatures in the ocean that are not really interested in wellness. Why chance it?

Pools are everywhere, but few dip in. Chlorine. Not good. Impacts the hair.

Most Palm Beachers pack it in around 9 p.m. They walk tiny dogs named Fritz and Can-Can, then hit the sheets.

Up early for the workout, however. Marcello, the private trainer, arrives promptly at 8. Slicked back hair, mid-South American accent, shiny teeth. Didn’t see any ICE agents running around, so I’m guessing “arrangements” have been made.

My philosophy has always been that if you make money honestly, spend it as you want. I’m not Max Bialystock from The Producers yelling out the window: “When you have it, flaunt it, baby, flaunt it!” But I’ve never been jealous of the leisure class.

Judging from the number of therapists in the Palm Beach area, ostentatious wealth might not lead to a happy land. It depends on the individual, of course.

Palm Beach is obviously not the norm. Affordability absolutely does challenge many Americans, but not the fortunate few.

Socialists want to punish those rich people, but I think that’s wrong.

California’s proposed “wealth tax” is really theft. Pinhead politicians have no Constitutional right to seize private property. That’s what the communist Mamdani is trying to do in New York City. He’s setting up so many regulations that landlords will not be able to make a profit. He wants the city to own housing. You gonna fix that faucet, Mr. Mayor?

Check out Russia if you want to see how government housing works. Concrete monstrosities all over the place where folks have few options. It’s hovel after hovel after hovel.

Palm Beach real estate is the most expensive in the country – definitely over the top. But these people are entitled to live the way they want as long as they obey the law.

It’s simply a matter of fact. Capitalism provides opportunity. Socialism provides misery. Take that to the bank.