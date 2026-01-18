Op-Ed: The enduring value of being a mentor

In a world defined by rapid change, constant reinvention, and accelerating careers, mentorship remains one of the most powerful — and human — forces for progress. While technologies evolve and business models shift, the value of one person guiding another through experience, perspective, and encouragement never goes out of style. Mentorship is not just about teaching skills; it is about shaping confidence, judgment, and purpose.
In business, mentoring often takes the form of coaching. Experienced leaders help emerging professionals navigate complex decisions, workplace dynamics, and long-term career strategy. A good business coach does more than answer questions — they ask the right ones. They help mentees see patterns, anticipate consequences, and develop the critical thinking required to get ahead. For the mentor, this process sharpens their own clarity and reinforces the lessons learned through years of success and failure.
Imparting knowledge to others is another essential dimension of mentorship. Every profession carries unwritten rules — insights that never appear in manuals or job descriptions. Sharing these insights accelerates learning and prevents others from repeating avoidable mistakes. Knowledge transfer preserves institutional memory, strengthens organizations, and ensures that hard-earned wisdom is not lost.
Mentorship is especially valuable for juniors entering the workforce. Early-career professionals often struggle with uncertainty: How do I add value? Am I on the right path? A mentor provides context and reassurance, helping them translate education into application. The simple act of taking a junior colleague seriously — listening, advising, and advocating — can be career-defining.
Equally important is mentoring people in transition. Career shifts, layoffs, promotions, or reinvention later in life can be emotionally and professionally disorienting, evoking feelings that range from excitement and possibility to uncertainty and doubt. Mentors serve as stabilizing forces, offering perspective when clarity is needed most. They help individuals recognize transferable skills, rebuild confidence, and envision new possibilities beyond their current circumstances.
Students, too, benefit enormously from mentorship. Exposure to real-world experience bridges the gap between theory and practice. Mentors can inspire ambition, provide practical guidance, and open doors to opportunities students may not even know exist. For many, a mentor is the first person who truly sees their potential.
Ultimately, mentorship is a two-way exchange. While mentees gain insight and direction, mentors gain renewed purpose and relevance. They contribute to something larger than themselves — the cultivation of people. In doing so, mentors don’t just shape careers; they shape futures.
Greg Demetriou is the CEO of Lorraine Gregory Communications.