Op-Ed: The enduring value of being a mentor

In a world defined by rapid change, constant reinvention, and accelerating careers, mentorship remains one of the most powerful — and human — forces for progress. While technologies evolve and business models shift, the value of one person guiding another through experience, perspective, and encouragement never goes out of style. Mentorship is not just about teaching skills; it is about shaping confidence, judgment, and purpose.

In business, mentoring often takes the form of coaching. Experienced leaders help emerging professionals navigate complex decisions, workplace dynamics, and long-term career strategy. A good business coach does more than answer questions — they ask the right ones. They help mentees see patterns, anticipate consequences, and develop the critical thinking required to get ahead. For the mentor, this process sharpens their own clarity and reinforces the lessons learned through years of success and failure.