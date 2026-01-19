Harbor Accounting Group to open new Syosset location this week

Long Island-based tax and advisory firm Harbor Accounting Group will officially open its new Syosset location on Jan. 21.

Founder and CEO Mark Mayoka is a Huntington native and runs the group with his two children, Brittany and Sean Mayoka.

Since its founding in 2016, the firm has grown by 1,400% through acquisitions of other Long Island-based firms. Mayoka noted the firm’s roots in Long Island have been crucial to its continuing evolution.

“Being rooted in Long Island allows the firm to grow thoughtfully while remaining deeply invested in the communities that have supported it,” Mayoka said.

He explained that he and three generations of his family living in Huntington reinforced his commitment to “build and grow the business locally.”

Mayoka, who opened his own CPA practice in the 1990s, served as Huntington’s town councilman from 2009 to 2013. He helped establish the Huntington Small Business Resource and Recovery Center and started Small Business Saturday. He said his role as a councilman was integral to how Harbor Accounting Group serves the Long Island community.

“I gained firsthand insight into the needs of local residents and businesses, which guides how Harbor supports the community,” Mayoka said.

He is also the author of “Financial Crisis Planning for Small Businesses,” which was recently revised to address the rise of AI and what it means for small business owners.

Director of Operations Danielle Cohen said the firm had outgrown its previous space and saw the Syosset office as a way to unify teams that had previously operated separately. She explained the unification and the office’s new technology will allow the group to be more efficient in serving the community.

“We’re not just going to be proficient CPAs, but now we’re going to do things in an efficient manner and get back to our clients faster,” Cohen said.

Cohen also pointed out that the new office allows for more face-to-face communication with clients.

“I don’t really think we had an office that was particularly client-facing before,” Cohen said. “During COVID, a lot of things were virtual and you didn’t have the same type of rapport with people. We’re trying to kind of change that again. Let’s everyone come in together, be face to face and be a team with our clients.”

With its plans to open the new office, the firm joined the Syosset Chamber of Commerce in hopes of increasing its presence in the community by building relationships with other businesses.

“The firm looks forward to being an active and engaged member,” Mayoka said.

In addition to joining the Chamber of Commerce, Harbor Accounting Group is also a corporate sponsor of Helping Hands Rescue Mission, which focuses on food insecurity in the Huntington community.

Community members and business leaders are encouraged to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 21 at the office’s new location at 6800 Jericho Turnpike, Suite 206W, Syosset, NY 11791.