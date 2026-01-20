Quantcast
Glen Cove
Community Events

City of Glen Cove celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Posted on
The City of Glen Cove celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the 42nd year.
Photo provided by Peter M. Budraitis

The City of Glen Cove and the Glen Cove Commemorative Commission held the 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in honor of the civil rights leader on Monday, Jan. 19.

The day began at 8:30 a.m. with a gathering at First Baptist Church, followed by a symbolic march at 8:45 a.m. The commemorative program began at 9:15 a.m. at Finley Middle School.

In recognition of MLK Day of Service, attendees were encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item.

Performances from Glen Cove students were held as part of the commemoration. Photo provided by Peter M. Budraitis
The community participated in a symbolic march to commemorate the day. Photo provided by Peter M. Budraitis

