City of Glen Cove celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The City of Glen Cove and the Glen Cove Commemorative Commission held the 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in honor of the civil rights leader on Monday, Jan. 19.

The day began at 8:30 a.m. with a gathering at First Baptist Church, followed by a symbolic march at 8:45 a.m. The commemorative program began at 9:15 a.m. at Finley Middle School.