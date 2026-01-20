Jericho student wins MLK essay contest honoring school security guard

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Writing Contest Aryan Mukherjee (L.) with the school security guard that he honored in his essay, Julius Opa (R.).

The Nassau County Family Court hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Writing Contest, an event that invites students from across Nassau County to reflect on the life, legacy, and enduring impact of the civil rights hero through original essays and speeches.

This year Jericho student Aryan Mukherjee was recognized as a contest winner for his powerful and heartfelt essay honoring an unexpected hero: Jericho’s beloved security guard, Julius Opa.