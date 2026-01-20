Jericho student wins MLK essay contest honoring school security guard

The Nassau County Family Court hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Writing Contest, an event that invites students from across Nassau County to reflect on the life, legacy, and enduring impact of the civil rights hero through original essays and speeches.
This year Jericho student Aryan Mukherjee was recognized as a contest winner for his powerful and heartfelt essay honoring an unexpected hero: Jericho’s beloved security guard, Julius Opa.
In his essay, Mukherjee drew parallels between Dr. King’s values and the quiet, everyday leadership demonstrated by Opa. Rather than focusing solely on historic marches and famous speeches, Mukherjee highlighted how Dr. King’s legacy lives on through compassion, dignity, moral courage, and service — qualities he sees embodied daily in the hallways of his school.
Mukherjee described Opa as more than a guardian of safety, noting how he greets students by name, treats everyone with fairness and respect, and de-escalates conflicts with calm leadership and empathy. Through these actions, Mukherjee wrote, Opa fosters a sense of belonging and trust, creating the “beloved community” that Dr. King envisioned.
“Some heroes lead marches, while others quietly change the world one hallway at a time,” Mukherjee wrote, emphasizing that true leadership is often found in consistent acts of humanity rather than public recognition.
Both Mukherjee and Opa attended the MLK ceremony at the Nassau County Family Court, where the winning essays were read aloud. The event served as a moving tribute to Dr. King’s legacy and highlighted the profound impact that everyday role models can have on young people.
Jericho School District celebrated Mukherjee’s achievement and the recognition of Opa, whose daily actions continue to inspire students and staff alike.