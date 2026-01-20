Journalist speaks to Manhasset juniors

Juniors at Manhasset Secondary School recently had the unique opportunity to learn from David L. Marcus, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author and international correspondent, about how to write memorable college essays.
Marcus shared insights from his decades-long career reporting for U.S. News & World Report, The Boston Globe, Miami Herald and The Dallas Morning News, including work that earned him the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting.
He has also written for Vanity Fair, GQ and The New York Times and is the author of two acclaimed books, “Acceptance” and “What It Takes to Pull Me Through.”
During his visit, students explored the art of storytelling, research and crafting essays that stand out in the college admissions process. The session gave students practical advice and inspiration to help them tell their own stories with clarity and impact.