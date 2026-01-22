Farmingdale students collaborate across grade levels to build a little free library On wheels

Creativity often begins with a simple observation.

While learning about lending libraries in their Geodes curriculum, first graders in Kate DeRuvo’s class at Woodward Parkway noticed something missing: their school didn’t have one of its own.

Rather than waiting for adults to solve the problem, the students took action. They envisioned a mobile library but knew they needed technical help to bring it to life. This sparked a unique partnership between the elementary students and the Farmingdale High School Technology Department.

On Jan. 16, the vision began to take shape. The first-grade class traveled to the high school for a special field trip, where they were greeted by high schoolers from the Child Lab program, technology teacher, Corey Sterler, and his students. The younger students toured the technology labs and woodworking shops. There, they saw their idea come to life: a Little Free Library on wheels that could travel easily throughout the elementary building.

The significance of this cross-level collaboration drew distinguished guests.

Patrick Klocek, Woodward Parkway’s principal, Superintendent of Schools Paul Defendini, and Board of Education Trustees George Andriopoulos and Kathy Lively joined the visit to observe the partnership in action. Their attendance underscored the district’s commitment to supporting student agency and innovative learning experiences.

As administrators looked on, high school students acted as role models, guiding the first graders through the steps of construction, safety, and design. The first graders didn’t just watch, they participated. With the help of Mr. Sterler and their high school mentors, they helped complete parts of the construction, leaving the labs feeling capable and confident.

The finished mobile library will soon be roaming the halls of Woodward Parkway, serving as a lasting resource for the school. However, the true value of the project lies in the connection it forged.

By applying technical skills to a real-world project, the high schoolers showed the first graders that their ideas matter. This collaboration highlights the strong sense of community within the district, proving that great things happen when students of all ages work together.